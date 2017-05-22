Jump to content

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

Free Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition Download if you Own the Regular Version (XBOX)

By arsenalcrazy8, Today, 03:22 AM

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 03:22 AM

As title says, on xbox marketplace.

 

Good for 2 days.

 

link: https://www.microsof...K3jeJn7EufDg)()

 

and before you get on my case for "theres a free section" etc, I wanted people to actually see this deal.


FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Give credit to SlickDeals lol

Aryss  

Aryss

Posted Today, 03:26 AM

Just because you can't seem to follow rules of the board doesn't mean you can break them.  Learn to post in the right section or get out.


Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted Today, 03:33 AM

Yeah, Fuck you for posting things and stuff!

Colddecembersnow  

Colddecembersnow

Posted Today, 03:40 AM

Trolling? It's not that serious. +1 for this deal even if it is free, gah.
