$100 Gamestop giftcard for $85 Ebay DEAD

http://www.ebay.com/...5079:5000006550
good way to get a cheap switch if ever in stock.
also can use it to buy a amazon gift card for a discount.
Posted Yesterday, 05:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:43 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:50 PM
Why would they disappear if the cards are being sold directly by ebay/paypal..?
Posted Yesterday, 06:00 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM
If the funds don't disappear before you use it, that is.
Paypal Digital Gifts was "hacked" last year around July? and tons of gift card codes were stolen and used before people could spend them. The "hack" was people googling paypal digital gifts + "Here's your Giftcard". PPD left all the code urls exposed to a google search so anyone idiot could find them.
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
Remember this is basically 15% off Amazon credit since GameStop is carrying those again.
You can purchase the Amazon cards with a Gamestop gift card?
Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM
This is also a good way to refill your Steam wallet ahead of the imminent Summer Sale.
Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM
I can vouch for this. Ordered from paypal digital gifts last year around July, then the hack happened. Lost $50 and forced to refund back.
Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM
gamestop stopped letting you use gcs to make gc purchases.. so don't count on it
Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM
Ugh. That's a deal killer.
Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM
eBay and Amazon are definite no-gos. Could still buy restaurant and digital shop points (e.g. PSN, XBL, eShop, Steam) last I tried several months ago, though. Anyone tried that more recently to confirm?
Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM
Gotcha, thanks for the info
Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM
Amazon isn't a no-go - they started working again two weeks ago. You have people in this thread confirming it. The cards look different, I think.
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM
Ditto. If you buy, use as soon as possible, don't hang on to them.
Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
The question is does GS allow other gift cards to be purchased with GS gift cards. Trade credit and gift cards not the same thing.
Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM
Ordered. Anyone know how long it takes for the digital code to be emailed? Not that I'm worried (it's been a half hour).
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Been waiting 2 hours.
Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM
Can you not use PayPal to purchase these? It keeps telling me something went wrong. I have like double the amount needed available too... so annoying lol.
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM
I used paypal
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM
took me 5 hours to get my gift cards, so its not quick.
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM
I've been buying Eshop credit without trouble.