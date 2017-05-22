Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 3 votes

$100 Gamestop giftcard for $85 Ebay DEAD

By asgaga, Yesterday, 05:21 PM

#1 asgaga   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   358 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

asgaga

Posted Yesterday, 05:21 PM

http://www.ebay.com/...5079:5000006550

 

good way to get a cheap switch if ever in stock.

 

also can use it to buy a amazon gift card for a discount.


#2 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1773 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM

Nice post. 


www.bighugenerd.com

#3 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 05:43 PM

If the funds don't disappear before you use it, that is.

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#4 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   171 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 05:50 PM

Why would they disappear if the cards are being sold directly by ebay/paypal..?


#5 frosty47  

frosty47

Posted Yesterday, 06:00 PM

Fk yeah


#6 blackbeard4886   The Keeper of Flip Sheets CAGiversary!   2470 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

blackbeard4886

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

If the funds don't disappear before you use it, that is.

Why would they disappear if the cards are being sold directly by ebay/paypal..?

Paypal Digital Gifts was "hacked" last year around July? and tons of gift card codes were stolen and used before people could spend them. The "hack" was people googling paypal digital gifts + "Here's your Giftcard". PPD left all the code urls exposed to a google search so anyone idiot could find them.


Gamestop/Best Buy/Redbox/GameFly Flip & Boomerang Spreadsheet

 animated-arrow-image-0039.gifFlip & Boomerang Spreadsheet Link animated-arrow-image-0040.gif

Ghetto Gamestop Brickseek Spreadsheet

 

#7 Thatguy1513   Him again.... CAGiversary!   2277 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Thatguy1513

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

Remember this is basically 15% off Amazon credit since GameStop is carrying those again.

#8 joecreed   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

joecreed

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

Remember this is basically 15% off Amazon credit since GameStop is carrying those again.

You can purchase the Amazon cards with a Gamestop gift card?


#9 d8onausa  

d8onausa

Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM

This is also a good way to refill your Steam wallet ahead of the imminent Summer Sale.


#10 Vanacloud   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   912 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Vanacloud

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Paypal Digital Gifts was "hacked" last year around July? and tons of gift card codes were stolen and used before people could spend them. The "hack" was people googling paypal digital gifts + "Here's your Giftcard". PPD left all the code urls exposed to a google search so anyone idiot could find them.

I can vouch for this.  Ordered from paypal digital gifts last year around July, then the hack happened.  Lost $50 and forced to refund back.


#11 Thatguy1513   Him again.... CAGiversary!   2277 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Thatguy1513

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

You can purchase the Amazon cards with a Gamestop gift card?

Yeah

#12 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   3381 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

If you are worried about Paypal digital gifts, you can go to GameStop and use the GC to buy another GS GC. You can say you want a physical gift card instead of a digital one. That way you know you have a "secure" GC. I think you can also order one online too

#13 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

gamestop stopped letting you use gcs to make gc purchases.. so don't count on it


#14 d8onausa  

d8onausa

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM

gamestop stopped letting you use gcs to make gc purchases.. so don't count on it

Ugh.  That's a deal killer.


#15 donny2112   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   689 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

donny2112

Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM

gamestop stopped letting you use gcs to make gc purchases.. so don't count on it

eBay and Amazon are definite no-gos.  Could still buy restaurant and digital shop points (e.g. PSN, XBL, eShop, Steam) last I tried several months ago, though.  Anyone tried that more recently to confirm?


#16 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   171 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

Paypal Digital Gifts was "hacked" last year around July? and tons of gift card codes were stolen and used before people could spend them. The "hack" was people googling paypal digital gifts + "Here's your Giftcard". PPD left all the code urls exposed to a google search so anyone idiot could find them.

Gotcha, thanks for the info


#17 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   4796 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

eBay and Amazon are definite no-gos.  Could still buy restaurant and digital shop points (e.g. PSN, XBL, eShop, Steam) last I tried several months ago, though.  Anyone tried that more recently to confirm?

Amazon isn't a no-go - they started working again two weeks ago. You have people in this thread confirming it. The cards look different, I think.

#18 LinkinPrime   A long time ago... CAGiversary!   43593 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

LinkinPrime

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

I can vouch for this. Ordered from paypal digital gifts last year around July, then the hack happened. Lost $50 and forced to refund back.

Ditto. If you buy, use as soon as possible, don't hang on to them.

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

P R O V E H I T O   I N   A L T U M

 

1046150.png

 

30STMsmall_zpstpjpsbav.png

#19 typesdragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   190 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

typesdragon

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Amazon gc is working when using my trade credit. I assume it will work with gc too.

#20 trip1eX   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1490 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

trip1eX

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

The question is does GS allow other gift cards to be purchased with GS gift cards.  Trade credit and gift cards not the same thing.  


#21 ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

Might grab this to buy some eshop credit as I am thinking of going full digital with the switch.

#22 karamsoul   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   169 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

karamsoul

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM

Ordered.  Anyone know how long it takes for the digital code to be emailed? Not that I'm worried (it's been a half hour).


I'm kind of a big deal...

#23 mywhitenoise   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1081 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

mywhitenoise

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

Ordered.  Anyone know how long it takes for the digital code to be emailed? Not that I'm worried (it's been a half hour).

Been waiting 2 hours.


Posted Image

#24 Gsmack1   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

Gsmack1

Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM

Got two in hopes I can do the amazon cards. My gamestop said I should be able too

#25 ggnorekthx  

ggnorekthx

Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM

Can you not use PayPal to purchase these?  It keeps telling me something went wrong.  I have like double the amount needed available too... so annoying lol.


#26 mywhitenoise   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1081 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

mywhitenoise

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

Can you not use PayPal to purchase these?  It keeps telling me something went wrong.  I have like double the amount needed available too... so annoying lol.

I used paypal


Posted Image

#27 fluffynumkins   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   329 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

fluffynumkins

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

The question is does GS allow other gift cards to be purchased with GS gift cards.  Trade credit and gift cards not the same thing.


It works with gift cards

#28 asgaga   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   358 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

asgaga

Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM

took me 5 hours to get my gift cards, so its not quick.


#29 Gsmack1   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

Gsmack1

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Got my email in 20 Mins
went to the store it works with even gamestop gift cards since mine didn't have amazon but was a big deal trying to get $100 gift card let alone two $100 but they did it lol

#30 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1773 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM

eBay and Amazon are definite no-gos.  Could still buy restaurant and digital shop points (e.g. PSN, XBL, eShop, Steam) last I tried several months ago, though.  Anyone tried that more recently to confirm?

 

I've been buying Eshop credit without trouble. 


www.bighugenerd.com
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy