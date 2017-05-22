For Honor Gold Edition and Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition (PS4) $59.99 at Target
Posted 22 May 2017 - 11:36 PM
Posted 23 May 2017 - 12:08 AM
Posted 23 May 2017 - 02:32 AM
Any chance for a DCPI number? I'd be interested in picking this up but it was delisted from their website.
Posted 23 May 2017 - 02:57 AM
Yeah I've been getting lucky with special editions of games. Found what seemed like the last copy of Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition at Best Buy (within like 50 miles) when the site said they were out of stock when I checked. Found the last copy of Watch Dog Gold for $30 at Target when they had a sale on it little while ago. Now I got the last copy at the Target I went to, granted maybe it isn't that hard to find yet.
As for the DCPI number I'm having a hard time finding the receipt right meow.
Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:16 AM
I have been patiently waiting for this edition to go on sale.
Edit: just checked the mobile site and found 0 results for wildlands. I guess the site isn't working properly?
Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:18 AM
What are the odds of getting a price match from another store like walmart or bestbuy. In case the one target that is not really close to me does'nt have it
I have been patiently waiting for this edition to go on sale.
It might be hard because it's not an advertised price or on the website anymore...
Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:28 AM
There is no way to find the Gold edition except to go in and check each of your stores in person. Usually about a month or so after launch the Gold or Ultimate editions of games are rolled into the same DPCI as the regular edition. All the stores around me only get 1 or 2 of these at launch and never get more.
Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:28 AM
Posted 23 May 2017 - 04:53 AM
Learned that last month when I got Watch Dogs 2 gold for $30.
Posted 23 May 2017 - 07:29 AM
Good luck hunting
Posted 24 May 2017 - 12:07 AM
Posted 24 May 2017 - 12:18 AM
Posted 24 May 2017 - 02:57 AM
These things were gone from my local targets on launch day.
I could of sworn the same thing for me at the same Target but they either didn't put them out or got more later. Couldn't find the Gold edition at all after the first week anywhere, at least that's what the different stores' websites said.
Posted 24 May 2017 - 09:23 AM
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands GOLD DCPI Links >>> XB1 / PS4
Found the DPCI's for both XB1/PS4 by using the DPCI search on Brickseek's Target Inventory Checker. Good luck.
Posted 24 May 2017 - 01:37 PM
Thanks I will check this out
Posted 26 May 2017 - 09:08 PM
Managed to find the Xbox One Gold edition at my local Target. I really wanted this for PS4 Pro, but I might just settle with the Xbox version because of the deal. The DCPI aren't showing any anywhere…
Are we sure the Gold Edition DCPIs are still accurate? It seems the SKU has been merged with the standard edition…
Posted Today, 09:24 PM