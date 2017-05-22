Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast 500th Episode Semi-Spectacular

CAGcast 500th Episode Semi-Spectacular

The gang celebrates their 500th episode with a livestream on Youtube!

For Honor Gold Edition or Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition (PS4) $59.99 at Target

By DiaperDandee, May 22 2017 11:36 PM

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted 22 May 2017 - 11:36 PM

Was on the fence about this game but took the plunge and got the whole package at that price. Sorry if this is old, but it looks like the Gold and regular edition are priced the same at this point.

DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 23 May 2017 - 12:08 AM

Thanks OP. I'll cross my fingers hoping for a Cartwheel deal this Sunday to get it even cheaper.

matthewrex  

matthewrex

Posted 23 May 2017 - 02:32 AM

Any chance for a DCPI number? I'd be interested in picking this up but it was delisted from their website.


DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted 23 May 2017 - 02:57 AM

Yeah I've been getting lucky with special editions of games.  Found what seemed like the last copy of Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition at Best Buy (within like 50 miles) when the site said they were out of stock when I checked.  Found the last copy of Watch Dog  Gold for $30 at Target when they had a sale on it  little while ago.  Now I got the last copy at the Target I went to, granted maybe it isn't that hard to find yet.

 

As for the DCPI number I'm having a hard time finding the receipt right meow.


squishface  

squishface

Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:16 AM

What are the odds of getting a price match from another store like walmart or bestbuy. In case the one target that is not really close to me does'nt have it
I have been patiently waiting for this edition to go on sale.

Edit: just checked the mobile site and found 0 results for wildlands. I guess the site isn't working properly?
matthewrex  

matthewrex

Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:18 AM

What are the odds of getting a price match from another store like walmart or bestbuy. In case the one target that is not really close to me does'nt have it
I have been patiently waiting for this edition to go on sale.

It might be hard because it's not an advertised price or on the website anymore...


gamerdad101  

gamerdad101

Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:28 AM

There is no way to find the Gold edition except to go in and check each of your stores in person. Usually about a month or so after launch the Gold or Ultimate editions of games are rolled into the same DPCI as the regular edition. All the stores around me only get 1 or 2 of these at launch and never get more. 


squishface  

squishface

Posted 23 May 2017 - 03:28 AM

Hmmm. Well now what to do now? Lol
Romeo  

Romeo

Posted 23 May 2017 - 04:53 AM

There is no way to find the Gold edition except to go in and check each of your stores in person. Usually about a month or so after launch the Gold or Ultimate editions of games are rolled into the same DPCI as the regular edition. All the stores around me only get 1 or 2 of these at launch and never get more.



Learned that last month when I got Watch Dogs 2 gold for $30.

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted 23 May 2017 - 07:29 AM

Something tells me this one is going to be a bit more rare than say Watch Dogs 2 Gold. This is the only Gold edition I've seen of it from about 5 Targets since launch and I think I got lucky because it wasn't by all the main games where you have to get an employee to unlock it for you. It was off with all the extra copies of games they didn't have room for.

Good luck hunting

squishface  

squishface

Posted 24 May 2017 - 12:07 AM

No luck for me yet. I tried one target about 2 hours north of me. Nobody there knew what I was talking about when i mentioned the gold edition lol. I haven't seen any from any other store to see about a possible price match.
miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 24 May 2017 - 12:18 AM

These things were gone from my local targets on launch day.

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted 24 May 2017 - 02:57 AM

These things were gone from my local targets on launch day.

 

I could of sworn the same thing for me at the same Target but they either didn't put them out or got more later.  Couldn't find the Gold edition at all after the first week anywhere, at least that's what the different stores' websites said.


HyperG  

HyperG

Posted 24 May 2017 - 09:23 AM

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands GOLD DCPI Links >>> XB1 / PS4

 

Found the DPCI's for both XB1/PS4 by using the DPCI search on Brickseek's Target Inventory Checker. Good luck.


squishface  

squishface

Posted 24 May 2017 - 01:37 PM

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands GOLD DCPI Links >>> XB1 / PS4

Found the DPCI's for both XB1/PS4 by using the DPCI search on Brickseek's Target Inventory Checker. Good luck.


Thanks I will check this out
matthewrex  

matthewrex

Posted 26 May 2017 - 09:08 PM

Managed to find the Xbox One Gold edition at my local Target. I really wanted this for PS4 Pro, but I might just settle with the Xbox version because of the deal. The DCPI aren't showing any anywhere…

 

Are we sure the Gold Edition DCPIs are still accurate? It seems the SKU has been merged with the standard edition…


DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

Found a Gold Edition of For Honor today, sure enough it was $60 lol. Never saw one in store until now, I'm getting so freaking lucky with finding this crap. Or maybe it's unlucky because it hurts my wallet lol

Darby27  

Darby27

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands GOLD DCPI Links >>> XB1 / PS4

 

Found the DPCI's for both XB1/PS4 by using the DPCI search on Brickseek's Target Inventory Checker. Good luck.

These will not be accurate now that the DPCIs have been combined.  The best hope is to check the stores still showing a price, as that might be an indicator.

 

I can confirm XBO is combined also, I got one a couple weeks ago for $5.98 because they had it tagged at that price in the plastic prison.

 

Of note, Forza Horizon 3 UE is still $99.99 in store.


squishface  

squishface

Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM

These will not be accurate now that the DPCIs have been combined. The best hope is to check the stores still showing a price, as that might be an indicator.

I can confirm XBO is combined also, I got one a couple weeks ago for $5.98 because they had it tagged at that price in the plastic prison.

Of note, Forza Horizon 3 UE is still $99.99 in store.


Glad you were able to get it for that price. Target is more lenient compared to walmart in my expierence. I got denied a game in their case that roughly half price of the other copies of the same game lol .
grumpier  

grumpier

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

For Honor Gold Edition and Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition (PS4) $59.99 at Target

 

 

OR . ffs


