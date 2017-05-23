Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

OVERWATCH Origins edition (PS4) 39.99 at Target

By mackie619, Today, 12:16 PM

#1 mackie619   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   160 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

mackie619

Posted Today, 12:16 PM

Not sure if the 39.99 price is permanent but there is a cartwheel deal this week (35% off) which makes the game 25.99

#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4050 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 12:19 PM

Link: http://www.target.co...-4/-/A-50457456


#3 Mrclark2  

Mrclark2

Posted Today, 12:23 PM

Wrong thread.

#4 trip1eX   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1490 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

trip1eX

Posted Today, 12:33 PM

What's the in-store price?  Does Target price match and let you use a coupon?  My Target says no all the time to that so I stopped trying.


#5 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   10938 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted Today, 01:00 PM

Wrong thread.


Oh? What thread does this belong in?

Deader2818.png

#6 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2652 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

What's the in-store price?  Does Target price match and let you use a coupon?  My Target says no all the time to that so I stopped trying.

In store is still $59.99. From recent testimonials, it sounds like stacking both is still allowed at the register, however I believe that every game on cartwheel has a prompt of some sorts on screen now that alerts them something to the affect of "no price match". One might have better luck with this since it's a Target.com price they are matching.


DPeqf.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy