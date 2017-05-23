OVERWATCH Origins edition (PS4) 39.99 at Target

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

What's the in-store price? Does Target price match and let you use a coupon? My Target says no all the time to that so I stopped trying.

In store is still $59.99. From recent testimonials, it sounds like stacking both is still allowed at the register, however I believe that every game on cartwheel has a prompt of some sorts on screen now that alerts them something to the affect of "no price match". One might have better luck with this since it's a Target.com price they are matching.