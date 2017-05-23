Jump to content

- - - - -

Gamefly Huge Under $20 Used Game Blowout Sale

By Investor9872, Today, 04:45 PM

#1 Investor9872   CAG Supremo! CAGiversary!   1996 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Investor9872

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

Gamefly is currently having an under $20 used game sale.  Lots of games on sale if you're into collecting physical discs.  Cheers!


Spoiler

#2 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 04:51 PM

Pretty underwhelming for a Gamefly used sale, but thanks OP.


#3 blinknot4   Not My President CAGiversary!   5111 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

blinknot4

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Thanks OP. Got Halo Wars 2.


XBL: starsleep3 .... PSN / Wii U: Champloo4

 

1035269.png

#4 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7306 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

Nothing for me. Prices need to be like $5-10 bucks cheaper for me to bite.


#5 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   5699 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted Today, 05:03 PM

cmon Quantum Break and ReCore should be under 10 bucks by now for USED


#6 TeamUnderdog   It's Not a Deal! It's a Steal! CAGiversary!   760 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

TeamUnderdog

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

Halo Wars 2 is tempting


card.png
453976.png

#7 Indiansfan008   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   195 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

Thanks OP. Halo Wars 2 is the only one I'm interested in but would want it to be $15 or less.


#8 ggnorekthx  

ggnorekthx

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

So does Gamefly not accept PayPal balance as a payment?  I'm like 0/3 for deals this week lol.  Really wanna burn this PP credit into some flips.


#9 Nine Lives   Making Kawaii Lolis sweat CAGiversary!   508 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

Nine Lives

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Doesn't Halo Wars 2 come with the first one?

chasing_echoes.png

#10 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

Attack on Titan is tempting.  Do these come disc only?


#11 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7306 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

Attack on Titan is tempting.  Do these come disc only?

They come with the cases and any codes 1st run copies came with usually. Also usually chips on the end of disks.


#12 Shimrra   Alone on Vita island CAGiversary!   2779 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Shimrra

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

Some games look temping but I can still wait for a majority of those games to drop even more in price, I still have a nice pile of piles I am working on. 


A beautiful 35-year-old ain't as as good lookin' as an ugly 19-year-old. Women expect us to like them but they don't even like each other" Patrice O'neal

x5e4xj.jpgShimrra74.png

#13 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   1708 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

How good is that price on Mario Tennis Smash or whatever for Wii U? It says $25. 


(My trade list) (Follow me on Twitter

 

#14 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2759 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 05:41 PM

They're selling Recore for like a $1 less than a new copy shipped from Amazon. Hm...

ROH.png

komentra.png

#15 Thespyder314   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1154 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Thespyder314

Posted Today, 05:44 PM

Doesn't Halo Wars 2 come with the first one?


Only the ultimate/deluxe edition or w.e it was called had 1 and 2. Pretty sure what they are selling is vanilla Halo Wars 2
