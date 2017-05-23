Gamefly is currently having an under $20 used game sale. Lots of games on sale if you're into collecting physical discs. Cheers!
Gamefly Huge Under $20 Used Game Blowout Sale
Posted Today, 04:45 PM
Posted Today, 04:51 PM
Pretty underwhelming for a Gamefly used sale, but thanks OP.
Posted Today, 04:52 PM
Thanks OP. Got Halo Wars 2.
Posted Today, 04:57 PM
Nothing for me. Prices need to be like $5-10 bucks cheaper for me to bite.
Posted Today, 05:03 PM
cmon Quantum Break and ReCore should be under 10 bucks by now for USED
Posted Today, 05:08 PM
Halo Wars 2 is tempting
Posted Today, 05:13 PM
Thanks OP. Halo Wars 2 is the only one I'm interested in but would want it to be $15 or less.
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
So does Gamefly not accept PayPal balance as a payment? I'm like 0/3 for deals this week lol. Really wanna burn this PP credit into some flips.
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
Posted Today, 05:17 PM
Attack on Titan is tempting. Do these come disc only?
Posted Today, 05:18 PM
They come with the cases and any codes 1st run copies came with usually. Also usually chips on the end of disks.
Posted Today, 05:22 PM
Some games look temping but I can still wait for a majority of those games to drop even more in price, I still have a nice pile of piles I am working on.
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
How good is that price on Mario Tennis Smash or whatever for Wii U? It says $25.
Posted Today, 05:41 PM
Posted Today, 05:44 PM
Doesn't Halo Wars 2 come with the first one?
Only the ultimate/deluxe edition or w.e it was called had 1 and 2. Pretty sure what they are selling is vanilla Halo Wars 2