CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat's Switch purchase, and so much more!

Ebay Flash Coupon Save $15 on Purchases of $75+ Ends 8PM PST Today

By NiiNJA, Today, 09:14 PM

NiiNJA  

NiiNJA

Posted Today, 09:14 PM

Code: PREMEMDAY15
 
https://pages.ebay.c...118356132449103

How to redeem your Coupon:
  1. Shop for eligible items. (See below for exclusions.)
  2. Pay for your item with PayPal by 8PM PST Pacific Time on May 24, 2017
  3. Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: PREMEMDAY15

WickedEndoNinja  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

oh jeeze prob gonna end up buying more stuff that I don't need

 

 

thanks :D


thanks :D

KD95  

KD95

Posted Today, 09:44 PM

I wonder how true the elite controller revisions are? I could possibly get one for $75 with this deal.

 

http://www.ebay.com/...808619#viTabs_0


frosty47  

frosty47

Posted Today, 09:55 PM

Fk yeah


pipelujan  

pipelujan

Posted Today, 09:57 PM

Can't apply the Code to the 250usd Galaxy s7

Sent from my SM-G900M using Tapatalk
Using Tapatalk

silkysmooth  

silkysmooth

Posted Today, 10:18 PM

really need both PSN and eShop credit so it is a bummer that Best Buy was not selling the physical version of either card


