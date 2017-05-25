Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

(PS3) Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII $8.96 Amazon.com

By CaoPi, May 25 2017 03:08 AM

CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted 25 May 2017 - 03:08 AM

Eh I have this one in the backlog, something to play for those waiting on FF XII zodiac

 

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00946FSIA/


MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

Nine Lives  

Nine Lives

Posted 25 May 2017 - 03:24 AM

Ahh kill it with fire!

chasing_echoes.png

DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 25 May 2017 - 04:40 AM

.........yup.


SevereTireDamage  

SevereTireDamage

Posted 25 May 2017 - 08:45 AM

I backlogged the other two, might as well finally pick this up....


dannisprinkles  

dannisprinkles

Posted 25 May 2017 - 09:12 AM

Anywhere to get a steelbook still? Target had them on clearance for $7 for the longest time!

detectiveconan16  

detectiveconan16

Posted 25 May 2017 - 11:41 AM

Now this is a better Valkyrie Profile game than Exist Archive.


Batsugunner.png

proKoyeon  

proKoyeon

Posted 25 May 2017 - 01:18 PM

wonder if they will be making a version for the PS4 with all 3


Trade thread: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=314534

Stream: http://www.twitch.tv/prokoyeon

180437.png

Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted 26 May 2017 - 04:34 AM

I actually want this. Loved xiii and the battle system. I am not into the action melee combat thing in games like xv and the vii remake apparently

red3ds.gifg27-gaming-wheels-images.pngg27-gaming-wheels-images.png

CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted 26 May 2017 - 05:05 AM

wonder if they will be making a version for the PS4 with all 3

They announced that 4 years ago, still no new news up to these past 2 years. Maybe when PS5 comes out, we may get a collection or remaster!


MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

superleaf444  

superleaf444

Posted 02 June 2017 - 03:04 AM

FWIW according to CamelCamelCamel this is the new standard price. A few times it has dipped below 9$. 


Feeding the Abscess  

Feeding the Abscess

Posted 05 June 2017 - 01:23 PM

I actually want this. Loved xiii and the battle system. I am not into the action melee combat thing in games like xv and the vii remake apparently

The battle system in Lightning Returns is pretty different from 13's. I surprisingly enjoyed all three games to varying extents, though.


Anti-State, Anti-War, Pro-Market

 

ThroneofSeth.png

Katsumi  

Katsumi

Posted 05 June 2017 - 01:32 PM

I actually want this. Loved xiii and the battle system. I am not into the action melee combat thing in games like xv and the vii remake apparently

XIII-2 has combat closer to XIII, but one of your party members is a monster (pokemon style!) of your choosing. XIII-3 actually changed the combat a bit and you only control Lightning, which I enjoyed - but it is different.


Kat_Siggy80.png

FoxAlive  

FoxAlive

Posted 18 June 2017 - 07:35 PM

now $8.96 


