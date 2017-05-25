(PS3) Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII $8.96 Amazon.com

Eh I have this one in the backlog, something to play for those waiting on FF XII zodiac
https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00946FSIA/
Jump to content
Posted 25 May 2017 - 03:08 AM
Eh I have this one in the backlog, something to play for those waiting on FF XII zodiac
https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00946FSIA/
MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!
Posted 25 May 2017 - 03:24 AM
Posted 25 May 2017 - 04:40 AM
.........yup.
Posted 25 May 2017 - 08:45 AM
I backlogged the other two, might as well finally pick this up....
Posted 25 May 2017 - 09:12 AM
Posted 25 May 2017 - 11:41 AM
Now this is a better Valkyrie Profile game than Exist Archive.
Posted 25 May 2017 - 01:18 PM
wonder if they will be making a version for the PS4 with all 3
Trade thread: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=314534
Stream: http://www.twitch.tv/prokoyeon
Posted 26 May 2017 - 04:34 AM
Posted 26 May 2017 - 05:05 AM
wonder if they will be making a version for the PS4 with all 3
They announced that 4 years ago, still no new news up to these past 2 years. Maybe when PS5 comes out, we may get a collection or remaster!
MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!
Posted 02 June 2017 - 03:04 AM
FWIW according to CamelCamelCamel this is the new standard price. A few times it has dipped below 9$.
Posted 05 June 2017 - 01:23 PM
I actually want this. Loved xiii and the battle system. I am not into the action melee combat thing in games like xv and the vii remake apparently
The battle system in Lightning Returns is pretty different from 13's. I surprisingly enjoyed all three games to varying extents, though.
Posted 05 June 2017 - 01:32 PM
I actually want this. Loved xiii and the battle system. I am not into the action melee combat thing in games like xv and the vii remake apparently
XIII-2 has combat closer to XIII, but one of your party members is a monster (pokemon style!) of your choosing. XIII-3 actually changed the combat a bit and you only control Lightning, which I enjoyed - but it is different.
Posted 18 June 2017 - 07:35 PM
now $8.96