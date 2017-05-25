(PS3) Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII $8.96 Amazon.com

Posted 05 June 2017 - 01:32 PM

I actually want this. Loved xiii and the battle system. I am not into the action melee combat thing in games like xv and the vii remake apparently

XIII-2 has combat closer to XIII, but one of your party members is a monster (pokemon style!) of your choosing. XIII-3 actually changed the combat a bit and you only control Lightning, which I enjoyed - but it is different.