CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

Last Game To Ever Come On Wii U, Darksiders Remastered, On Backorder At Amazon. $16 with Prime

By EvilChamp, Today, 01:55 PM

#1 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

https://www.amazon.c...a_st_dp_summary

 

The game came out today. Mine arrives Monday. If you add to cart, it will arrive some time in June. 


What I'm playing right now:

Nioh (PS4);

Fire Emblem SoV (3DS)

#2 GizmoGC  

GizmoGC

Posted Today, 01:57 PM

Well, its Darksiders 1, not 2, and I'm sure there will be shovelware after this like Cars 3 set for 6/13.

 

But wow, fantastic title.


#3 Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted Today, 01:58 PM

I wouldn't call this the last Wii U title. As stated above Cars 3 is coming and I wouldn't be surprised if Just Dance 2018 makes it to the Wii U as well.


#4 GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

It definitely isn't the last Wii U game ever. Just Dance still comes out on the Wii. The Wii U will keep it going

24646xl.jpg

#5 doug_brit  

doug_brit

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Damn good game, highly recommend.

#6 RatedIM  

RatedIM

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

I think OP meant to say last good Wii U game lol

#7 GizmoGC  

GizmoGC

Posted Today, 02:30 PM

I think OP meant to say last good Wii U game lol

He made two mistakes in the title alone. Sensational title, completely wrong. 


#8 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 02:34 PM

He made two mistakes in the title alone. Sensational title, completely wrong. 

I'm guessing OP bought like a 1000 copies and is hoping the game sells out quick so he can make a quick profit. 


:ps4: Horizon Zero Dawn - :D 

#9 dannisprinkles  

dannisprinkles

Posted Today, 02:40 PM

XboxOne is $12 and last I checked (after I bought one) there were 4 left

#10 lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

BUT GUYZ.  Its the last game so it will be super rare and expensive later!

 

...just ignore the fact that there's Cars 3 coming after it, and any other games not yet announced that will no doubt come out because shovelware.


#11 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

"You fool! Cars 3 is coming out for the Wii U! How can you not know that! You are so foolish! har har hmmph.." 

 

Didn't know about Cars 3 ... did a search.

 

Honestly, snagging last game for Wii U is interesting to me and others on this forum. I post on CAG often. I'm not some new member that is a reseller. #ComeonMan. 

 

 

I sincerely think this is a good find and will be hard to score later. 


What I'm playing right now:

Nioh (PS4);

Nioh (PS4);

Fire Emblem SoV (3DS)

#12 lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

...Hard to score unless you have an XB1, PS4, or PC.  Or don't mind playing without the graphics upgrades, in which case you can add PS3 and XB360 to the list (there's no added content, as far as I can tell from playing through both versions)


#13 zlatour  

zlatour

Posted Today, 03:00 PM

The ending of the first Darksiders game is so fucking badass. Too bad they pissed it away on the second.
