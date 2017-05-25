Last Game To Ever Come On Wii U, Darksiders Remastered, On Backorder At Amazon. $16 with Prime

https://www.amazon.c...a_st_dp_summary
The game came out today. Mine arrives Monday. If you add to cart, it will arrive some time in June.
Posted Today, 01:55 PM
Posted Today, 01:57 PM
Well, its Darksiders 1, not 2, and I'm sure there will be shovelware after this like Cars 3 set for 6/13.
But wow, fantastic title.
Posted Today, 01:58 PM
I wouldn't call this the last Wii U title. As stated above Cars 3 is coming and I wouldn't be surprised if Just Dance 2018 makes it to the Wii U as well.
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
Posted Today, 02:30 PM
I think OP meant to say last good Wii U game lol
Sent from my Nexus 6P using Tapatalk
He made two mistakes in the title alone. Sensational title, completely wrong.
Posted Today, 02:34 PM
I'm guessing OP bought like a 1000 copies and is hoping the game sells out quick so he can make a quick profit.
Posted Today, 02:40 PM
Posted Today, 02:46 PM
BUT GUYZ. Its the last game so it will be super rare and expensive later!
...just ignore the fact that there's Cars 3 coming after it, and any other games not yet announced that will no doubt come out because shovelware.
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
"You fool! Cars 3 is coming out for the Wii U! How can you not know that! You are so foolish! har har hmmph.."
Didn't know about Cars 3 ... did a search.
Honestly, snagging last game for Wii U is interesting to me and others on this forum. I post on CAG often. I'm not some new member that is a reseller. #ComeonMan.
I sincerely think this is a good find and will be hard to score later.
Posted Today, 02:52 PM
...Hard to score unless you have an XB1, PS4, or PC. Or don't mind playing without the graphics upgrades, in which case you can add PS3 and XB360 to the list (there's no added content, as far as I can tell from playing through both versions)
Posted Today, 03:00 PM