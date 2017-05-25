Jump to content

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition Free on Humble Bundle!

By Jiryn, Today, 07:46 PM
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition Humble Bundle Steam PC

Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition is free on Humble Bundle right now for all interested
https://www.humblebu...he-year-edition
The game is usually $20, but discounted to free until Saturday at Noon EST.

Activation is through Steam.

realbigexplosion  

realbigexplosion

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

What, no disclaimer to head off Mrclark2 this time?




Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 08:26 PM

What, no disclaimer to head off Mrclark2 this time?

Ok, I chuckled.
I didn't realize he was one of the people complaining about these discounts being posted in deals.

HyperG  

HyperG

Posted Today, 08:26 PM

I think I already own this game, didn't check before I attempted activating it. So if anyone wants to try the key I got, let me know.






