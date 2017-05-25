Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition Free on Humble Bundle!
Posted Today, 07:46 PM
https://www.humblebu...he-year-edition
The game is usually $20, but discounted to free until Saturday at Noon EST.
Activation is through Steam.
Posted Today, 08:23 PM
What, no disclaimer to head off Mrclark2 this time?
Posted Today, 08:26 PM
Ok, I chuckled.
What, no disclaimer to head off Mrclark2 this time?
I didn't realize he was one of the people complaining about these discounts being posted in deals.
Posted Today, 08:26 PM
I think I already own this game, didn't check before I attempted activating it. So if anyone wants to try the key I got, let me know.
