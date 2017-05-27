Story Of Seasons: Trio of Towns

Posted Today, 10:33 PM

Not a steal but a great price. A steal for me would be around $11 like I got Popolocrois Story of Seasons game. It's a pretty fun game overall, though as is for these games, it gets a bit repetitive. I like how you have tasks (like quests) to do that sometimes earn money, but they always earn friendship. Lots of good candidates for both bachelors and bachelorettes. Some people say Stardew Valley is better than this (need to play my copy), but honestly it's just good fun.