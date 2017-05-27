Jump to content

Story Of Seasons: Trio of Towns

By Chimeratwin, Today, 09:39 PM

#1 Chimeratwin  

Chimeratwin

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

So I ordered this for $26 on Amazon which was a steal, but I was so surprised when it came packaged with the preorder plushie

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns - Nintendo 3DS https://www.amazon.c...i_23Ekzb17PAFJR

#2 falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted Today, 09:41 PM

Is it a steal, though? Really?

#3 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7329 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 10:33 PM

Not a steal but a great price. A steal for me would be around $11 like I got Popolocrois Story of Seasons game. It's a pretty fun game overall, though as is for these games, it gets a bit repetitive. I like how you have tasks (like quests) to do that sometimes earn money, but they always earn friendship. Lots of good candidates for both bachelors and bachelorettes. Some people say Stardew Valley is better than this (need to play my copy), but honestly it's just good fun. 


#4 donny2112   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   691 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

donny2112

Posted Today, 10:50 PM

With the title, this comes across as a general thread about the game.  Please add about Amazon possibly including preorder bonus with order at $26 to the title or something to let people know what the thread's about before opening it.


