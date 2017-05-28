Fry's Ads 5/28-6/3

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$6.99
PDP Donkey Kong Game Card Storage
$7.99
PowerA 3DS Universal Folio
$17.99
Hori Amiibo 8 Figure Travel Case
$179.96 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (B&M only) (5/27) / $199.96
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld
PS3
$34.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/27)
Hori Fighting Commander
$79.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Gaming Headset
PS4
$34.99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
$34.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/27)
Hori Fighting Commander
$39.99
World of Final Fantasy
$39.99
Rise of the Tomb Raider
$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99
Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)
$49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Controller
$49.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (5/27)
PS4 Camera
$54.99
Blue Dualshock 4 Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Controller
MLB: The Show '17
Silver Dualshock 4 Controller
$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset
$79.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Gaming Headset
$129.99 (valid thru Sun.) (5/27)
Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Keypad and Mouse
$229.99
Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console
less than $399 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $399
Playstation VR
WiiU
$17.99
Hori Amiibo 8 Figure Travel Case
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD
Lego City Undercover
Super Mario 3D World
Super Mario All-Stars (Wii)
Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii)
Switch
$39.99
Puyo Puyo Tetris
$57.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$59
Just Dance 2017
XBox One
$29.95
Gears of War 4
$34.99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
$39.99
Halo Wars 2
$44.99
Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner
$59.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$64.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Blue Wireless Controller
Camo Wireless Controller
$69.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $79.95 (5/27)
Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset
$79.99 ($89.99? in ad)
Turtle Beach Ear Force XO4 Stealth Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2
PC
$7.99
KWorld S14 Gaming Earbuds
$8.99 (valid thru Sun.) (5/27)
Gamdias Ares V2 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
$19.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Asus ROG Gladius Optical Gaming Mouse
Logitech G231 Gaming Headset
$58.88
Logitech G13 Advanced Gameboard
$59.99
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$89.99
Razer Ornata Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard
$129.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$139.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (5/27) / $149.95
Elgato HD60 Game Capture Device
Miscellaneous
$199
Next Level Folding Racing Wheel Stand
$299
NVidia Shield Pro 500GB Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99 - $7.99
20 Million Miles to Earth/It Came From Beneath the Sea
Anaconda
Billy Bathgate/Blaze
Earth From Above: Food and Wildlife Conservation
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob: The Complete Series
The Grand Duel/Keoma
Hostel/Hostel Part II
The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge
Lawmen of the Old West
Mafia!/The Crew
The Medal of Honor
The Messengers/Freedomland
Ship of Fools/Lilith
Spaced Invaders
The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors
The United States Military: A History of Heroes
Up From Slavery
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99
The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 1
The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 2
$3.99
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Broken City
Fargo
Hit & Run (Blu+DVD)
Life of Pi
Office Space/Napoleon Dynamite
Thelma & Louise
West Side Story: 50th Anniversary Edition
$5.99
Dracula Untold
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition (Blu+DVD)
The Scorpion King
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy (1999) (w/ UV)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy Returns (w/ UV)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (w/ UV)
Van Helsing
Van Helsing (?)
$19.99
The Mummy: Ultimate Collection
$24.99
Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection
Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection (w/ $8 Fandango Cash for The Mummy)
The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection
The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection (w/ $8 Fandango Cash for The Mummy)
$26.99
Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)
La La Land (4K+Blu)
Passengers (4K+Blu)
Patriots Day (4K+Blu)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)
$32.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/27)
Star Wars: Episodes I-III (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: Episodes IV-VI (Blu+DVD)
$42.99
The Mummy: Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)
$59.99
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box: Limited Edition Trilogy
