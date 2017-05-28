Fry's Ads 5/28-6/3

Posted Today, 06:29 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$6.99

PDP Donkey Kong Game Card Storage



$7.99

PowerA 3DS Universal Folio



$17.99

Hori Amiibo 8 Figure Travel Case



$179.96 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (B&M only) (5/27) / $199.96

Black New 3DS XL Handheld

Blue New 3DS XL Handheld



PS3



$34.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/27)

Hori Fighting Commander



$79.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Gaming Headset



PS4



$34.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017



$34.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/27)

Hori Fighting Commander



$39.99

World of Final Fantasy



$39.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider



$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)



$49.99

Black Dualshock 4 Controller

Red Dualshock 4 Controller



$49.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (5/27)

PS4 Camera



$54.99

Blue Dualshock 4 Controller

Camo Dualshock 4 Controller

MLB: The Show '17

Silver Dualshock 4 Controller



$59.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset



$79.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Gaming Headset



$129.99 (valid thru Sun.) (5/27)

Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Keypad and Mouse



$229.99

Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console



less than $399 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $399

Playstation VR



WiiU



$17.99

Hori Amiibo 8 Figure Travel Case

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

Lego City Undercover

Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario All-Stars (Wii)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii)



Switch



$39.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris



$57.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



$59.88

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



$59

Just Dance 2017



XBox One



$29.95

Gears of War 4



$34.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017



$39.99

Halo Wars 2



$44.99

Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner



$59.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$64.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Blue Wireless Controller

Camo Wireless Controller



$69.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $79.95 (5/27)

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset



$79.99 ($89.99? in ad)

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO4 Stealth Gaming Headset



$299

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2



PC



$7.99

KWorld S14 Gaming Earbuds



$8.99 (valid thru Sun.) (5/27)

Gamdias Ares V2 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse



$19.99

Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Asus ROG Gladius Optical Gaming Mouse

Logitech G231 Gaming Headset



$58.88

Logitech G13 Advanced Gameboard



$59.99

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse



$89.99

Razer Ornata Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard



$129.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$139.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (5/27) / $149.95

Elgato HD60 Game Capture Device



Miscellaneous



$199

Next Level Folding Racing Wheel Stand



$299

NVidia Shield Pro 500GB Console



Blu-Ray



$1.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99 - $7.99

20 Million Miles to Earth/It Came From Beneath the Sea

Anaconda

Billy Bathgate/Blaze

Earth From Above: Food and Wildlife Conservation

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion

Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris

Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob: The Complete Series

The Grand Duel/Keoma

Hostel/Hostel Part II

The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge

Lawmen of the Old West

Mafia!/The Crew

The Medal of Honor

The Messengers/Freedomland

Ship of Fools/Lilith

Spaced Invaders

The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors

The United States Military: A History of Heroes

Up From Slavery

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story



$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99

The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 1

The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 2



$3.99

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Broken City

Fargo

Hit & Run (Blu+DVD)

Life of Pi

Office Space/Napoleon Dynamite

Thelma & Louise

West Side Story: 50th Anniversary Edition



$5.99

Dracula Untold

Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)

King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition (Blu+DVD)

The Scorpion King

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy (1999) (w/ UV)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy Returns (w/ UV)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (w/ UV)

Van Helsing

Van Helsing (?)



$19.99

The Mummy: Ultimate Collection



$24.99

Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection

Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection (w/ $8 Fandango Cash for The Mummy)

The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection

The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection (w/ $8 Fandango Cash for The Mummy)



$26.99

Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)

La La Land (4K+Blu)

Passengers (4K+Blu)

Patriots Day (4K+Blu)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)



$32.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/27)

Star Wars: Episodes I-III (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars: Episodes IV-VI (Blu+DVD)



$42.99

The Mummy: Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)



$59.99

Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box: Limited Edition Trilogy

