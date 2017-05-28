Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

Deal or No Deal: Special Ediiton (DS) - $1.05 at Walmart

By Ferrari Racer, Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Poll: Deal or No Deal?

Deal or No Deal?

Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff

 

Might be good if you need extra NDS cases


Vinsanity  

Vinsanity

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

No Deal

droidekaspam  

droidekaspam

Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM

It's a deal if you need a filler to get free shipping.


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 12:21 AM

grumpier  

grumpier

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

LOL I read this as 

 

SPECIAL EDITION (DS) - $1.05 at Walmart

 

and the op was confounded if that was a deal.

 

=(


jsivley  

jsivley

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

LOL I read this as

SPECIAL EDITION (DS) - $1.05 at Walmart

and the op was confounded if that was a deal.

=(


Same here
