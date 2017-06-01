Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast 500th Episode Semi-Spectacular

CAGcast 500th Episode Semi-Spectacular

The gang celebrates their 500th episode with a livestream on Youtube!

Trails of Cold Steel II $23.97 (GS, Amazon)

By maigoyume, Today, 12:01 AM

maigoyume  

maigoyume

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

As the post says, lowest price I've seen it recently. Gonna snag myself a copy.

 

Amazon

Gamestop (PS3, Vita)


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

I own the series on PS3 and enjoyed them.  Just FYI they did announce pc versions coming to steam with more voiced dialogue.

 

Oh, and everyone should buy the three Trails in the Sky games on steam.  Then play the Cold Steel games 


nnthomas  

nnthomas

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

(although you can play cold steel just fine without having to play the sky series)


