CAGcast 500th Episode Semi-Spectacular

The gang celebrates their 500th episode with a livestream on Youtube!

Nintendo 30% Select Digital Games Birthday Coupon

By Jiryn, Today, 07:01 PM
Nintendo Birthday Coupon Discount 30% off

Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

I just got this email from Nintendo, stating that since I'm part of My Nintendo and that it's my Birthday soon.. I can get 30% off select digital games.

 

rOov4xt.png

 

nQa3638.png

 

2uJ08n5.png

 

au663GK.png

 

So, another good reason to join My Nintendo.


Lgndryhr  

Lgndryhr

Posted Today, 07:03 PM

I was disappointed in the choice of games for my birthday earlier this year. Wish it was just 30% off any digital title.

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 07:14 PM

I was disappointed in the choice of games for my birthday earlier this year. Wish it was just 30% off any digital title.

nintendo


Mando44646  

Mando44646

Posted Today, 07:20 PM

This isn't new? Its been the case since My Nintendo launched.

 

And the selection is always crap


Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 07:24 PM

This isn't new? Its been the case since My Nintendo launched.

 

And the selection is always crap

I've been a member since My Nintendo started last year in March, and didn't get a coupon like this last last June.
It was interesting enough, that I made a thread.

 

You're right though, the deals are crap and many are better on Nintendo's eBay.


Rig  

Rig

Posted Today, 07:48 PM

I never used my coupon last year.  Deals they offer suck.


