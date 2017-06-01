Nintendo 30% Select Digital Games Birthday Coupon

I just got this email from Nintendo, stating that since I'm part of My Nintendo and that it's my Birthday soon.. I can get 30% off select digital games.
So, another good reason to join My Nintendo.
Posted Today, 07:01 PM
Posted Today, 07:03 PM
Posted Today, 07:14 PM
I was disappointed in the choice of games for my birthday earlier this year. Wish it was just 30% off any digital title.
Posted Today, 07:20 PM
This isn't new? Its been the case since My Nintendo launched.
And the selection is always crap
Posted Today, 07:24 PM
I've been a member since My Nintendo started last year in March, and didn't get a coupon like this last last June.
It was interesting enough, that I made a thread.
You're right though, the deals are crap and many are better on Nintendo's eBay.
Posted Today, 07:48 PM
I never used my coupon last year. Deals they offer suck.
