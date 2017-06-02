Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast 500th Episode Semi-Spectacular

CAGcast 500th Episode Semi-Spectacular

The gang celebrates their 500th episode with a livestream on Youtube!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Nier: Automata 39.99@ amazon

By boostlag, Today, 03:01 PM

#1 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 03:01 PM

https://www.amazon.c...1&keywords=nier

 

 

Lowest price I've seen so far.


#2 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

Such a fantastic game

#3 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

This is a great game. One of my favorites of the year.


#4 apokalypse   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   634 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

apokalypse

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

Dammit, how come the PC version isn't onsale :(


#5 Sunrisecityrider  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted Today, 03:50 PM

It's a price match to Gamestop's weekly sale price.

#6 Katsumi   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1263 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Katsumi

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

What's really weird is that it was on sale for $40 at Gamestop as well up until this morning, but now Gamestop.com is showing the full retail price.


Kat_Siggy80.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy