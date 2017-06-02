Nier: Automata 39.99@ amazon

https://www.amazon.c...1&keywords=nier
Lowest price I've seen so far.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:01 PM
https://www.amazon.c...1&keywords=nier
Lowest price I've seen so far.
Posted Today, 03:07 PM
Posted Today, 03:29 PM
This is a great game. One of my favorites of the year.
Posted Today, 03:40 PM
Dammit, how come the PC version isn't onsale :(
Posted Today, 03:50 PM
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
What's really weird is that it was on sale for $40 at Gamestop as well up until this morning, but now Gamestop.com is showing the full retail price.