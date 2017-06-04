BestBuy Deal of the Day Yooka Laylee (PS4/XB1) $19.99/$15.99 GCU

Todays Deal of the DAY is Yooka Laylee for PS4 and Xb1 for $19.99 or $15.99 for Gamersclub Members
http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Todays Deal of the DAY is Yooka Laylee for PS4 and Xb1 for $19.99 or $15.99 for Gamersclub Members
http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys
Posted Today, 05:12 AM
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
That was rather quick. Was the game not good?
Posted Today, 05:14 AM
Not sure if I can resist or not.....seems like a piss easy platinum too and the Gamestop value is right around the price too.
Somebody dissuade me quick
Posted Today, 05:14 AM
Has anyone here played it? Is it good?
Posted Today, 05:15 AM
Posted Today, 05:16 AM
Good price, in for one! Thanks OP!
Posted Today, 05:16 AM
That was rather quick. Was the game not good?
Posted Today, 05:17 AM
Posted Today, 05:18 AM
this is going to be one of those "is 3D platforming dead" threads isn't it
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.
Posted Today, 05:20 AM
Any confirmation on quality? Probably going to snag it regardless, if it sucks I can flip it to gamestop as a profit.
Posted Today, 05:24 AM
Meh grabbed one, only 2 stores in my area have the PS4 copy left and seems to just be a few
EDIT: Apparently I grabbed the last copy at my closest store, so only 1 store in like 20 miles has it now. Not sure if low stock or if going fast
Posted Today, 05:29 AM