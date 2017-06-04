Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

The gang share their E3 2017 plans and predictions, talk Far Cry 5, Nintendo Switch's online service, Wombat's Zelda Breath of the Wild impressions and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

BestBuy Deal of the Day Yooka Laylee (PS4/XB1) $19.99/$15.99 GCU

By Derrick1979, Today, 05:10 AM

#1 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5369 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Todays Deal of the DAY is Yooka Laylee for PS4 and Xb1 for $19.99 or $15.99 for Gamersclub Members

 

 

http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys


#2 theflicker   Hurm. CAGiversary!   1633 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

theflicker

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

Pretty hard to wait for the Switch version at this price.

#3 Dead_Batteries   Voltaic Pile CAGiversary!   808 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Dead_Batteries

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

That was rather quick. Was the game not good?


#4 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10721 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

Not sure if I can resist or not.....seems like a piss easy platinum too and the Gamestop value is right around the price too.

 

Somebody dissuade me quick


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#5 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   869 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

Has anyone here played it? Is it good?


#6 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   5849 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

Heck in for one
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#7 AvengedBacklog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   12972 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

AvengedBacklog

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

Good price, in for one!  Thanks OP!


Garrus_Lannister.png

#8 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1289 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

That was rather quick. Was the game not good?


Been two months, that is no indication on quality. Good games can sell bad and be cleared out

#9 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1289 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

Yeah, I was gonna get Nier too but maybe just this. Happy I waited

#10 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   5873 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 05:18 AM

this is going to be one of those "is 3D platforming dead" threads isn't it


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#11 HakurenKyo06   Duane Follower. CAGiversary!   1625 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Any confirmation on quality?  Probably going to snag it regardless, if it sucks I can flip it to gamestop as a profit.


#12 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10721 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 05:24 AM

Meh grabbed one, only 2 stores in my area have the PS4 copy left and seems to just be a few

 

EDIT: Apparently I grabbed the last copy at my closest store, so only 1 store in like 20 miles has it now. Not sure if low stock or if going fast


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#13 Raw_Orangejuice  

Raw_Orangejuice

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

I had the ps4 one, it's exactly like banjo/dk64/conker in the N64 days. If you liked those games during those years you should like this game. My only problem is the dialog, but like I said, it's exactly like banjo in those regards so it feels nostalgic
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy