- - - - -

Guardians Galaxy: Telltale - XB1, PS4, Best Buy, $20/$16 with GCU

By DrBayrd, Jun 04 2017 11:28 AM

#1 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:28 AM

:xb1: http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5763200.

:ps4: http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5763440

*update: ps4 version is now on sale also.

Part of Marvelous savings in Best Buy weekly ad:
http://deals.bestbuy...cat=Video Games
Last of Us remastered: $15/$12 gcu
Uncharted collection: $15/$12 gcu
GOW3 remastered: $15/12 gcu
Until dawn: $15/$12 gcu
Minecraft :ps4: $15/$12 gcu
Walking Dead Telltale A New Frontier :ps4: $20/$16 gcu
LBP3: $15/$12 gcu
Bloodborne: $15/$12 gcu

Instead of giving you something you thought you wanted, I gave you something that YOU needed.

 

My trade/sell list: http://www.cheapassg...games-for-sale/

#2 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4756 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 04 June 2017 - 01:11 PM

Isn't the full game currently $14.99 on XBL? Good for peeps that want physical though.

#3 Ejectedbunny   Cag Bunny CAGiversary!   131 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Ejectedbunny

Posted 04 June 2017 - 01:58 PM

Walking Dead Telltale is The New Frontier for anyone wondering.


Currently trading: https://www.cheapass...nds-bundle-xb1/

#4 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3223 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 04 June 2017 - 02:38 PM

Walking Dead Telltale is The New Frontier for anyone wondering.

not sure if I'm just burnt out on them or not but New Frontier isn't near as good as the other Walking Dead TT game imo.

Tastes like chicken.

#5 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3912 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 04 June 2017 - 02:47 PM

Is this just a download code in a box, or what is it?
All the episodes have yet to be released.

#6 62t   Zune Duck! CAGiversary!   19650 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

62t

Posted 04 June 2017 - 02:50 PM

Is this just a download code in a box, or what is it?
All the episodes have yet to be released.

Episode 1 and 2 are on disc.  No code you just download the new episodes after they come out


3DS FC 0731-4770-3312

#7 chuckinkc   Childish CAGbino CAGiversary!   1317 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

chuckinkc

Posted 04 June 2017 - 03:25 PM

not sure if I'm just burnt out on them or not but New Frontier isn't near as good as the other Walking Dead TT game imo.


I completely agree. Every game seems to get less and less interesting.

(Insert Clever Signature Here At Some Point)

#8 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 04 June 2017 - 03:45 PM

Episode 1 and 2 are on disc.  No code you just download the new episodes after they come out

 

Only episode 1 is on the disc. Episode 2 isn't out yet.


optimus_prime.gif

#9 blueArcana   So glad The Cheat is not dead CAGiversary!   806 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted 04 June 2017 - 04:05 PM

Tuesday for episode 2


blueArcana.png

#10 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   316 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted 04 June 2017 - 04:06 PM

If you care about the physical format for your collection, please don't support these Telltale "season pass disc" shenanigans by buying new, even if it means skipping deals like this.  In general I'm willing to pay more for a new copy of a video game, but for this type of thing out of principle, I either borrow or buy the used version specifically and then sell/trade it in immediately afterwards for breakeven / slight loss (same with always online DRM games).  If the publisher wants to treat their product as disposable by not including all the episodes on disc, then I will do the same.


:pc: Shadow Warrior 2 (Steam) - $20

:pc: Shadow Warrior 1 (Steam) - $10

:ps4: Dishonored Definitive Edition (full digital game) - $5

:ps4: Grand Theft Auto V Online - Great White Shark Card ($1.25 million in-game currency) - $5

:ps4: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare - Terminal bonus map (preorder DLC) - $2

...........Check my sell list! https://www.cheapass.../#entry12310450

#11 victimsofadown   Lurker CAGiversary!   653 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

victimsofadown

Posted 04 June 2017 - 04:07 PM

$15 on XBL a few days ago
Posted Image

#12 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   371 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted 04 June 2017 - 05:42 PM

I almost always try to get my Telltale games on physical so I can trade them back once I finish them. For me these have zero replay value.

Get them cheap, then trade them back for about what I paid, it's like playing them for free.

#13 EveningNewbs   ! CAGiversary!   461 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

EveningNewbs

Posted 04 June 2017 - 08:38 PM

I almost always try to get my Telltale games on physical so I can trade them back once I finish them. For me these have zero replay value.

Get them cheap, then trade them back for about what I paid, it's like playing them for free.

Me too. Not sure what phoenixlau is complaining about. You know exactly what you're going to get, and it's not like there's a code in the box you need to redeem.


14594.png

#14 justadude  

justadude

Posted 04 June 2017 - 08:41 PM

Been interested in this thanks OP. Repped.

#15 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6478 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:26 PM

So this release basically is a disc with episode 1 and it allows you to download future episodes when they come out? Does it add the season pass to your digital library or does it just act as a season pass when inserted into the console to temporarily allow you to download and play them so long as the disc is inserted or is it something else entirely?


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

My Trade List

#16 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7475 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:36 PM

Surprised places let you trade in telltale discs as most only contain the first episode. Royally screwing over the person that buys it used.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#17 blueArcana   So glad The Cheat is not dead CAGiversary!   806 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:50 PM

They can download the rest of the episodes too, it doesn't lock to one account


blueArcana.png

#18 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6478 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:55 PM

They can download the rest of the episodes too, it doesn't lock to one account

But can you play them if you don't have the disc inserted? What about the PS4 version of the game?


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

My Trade List

#19 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   10974 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:33 PM

But can you play them if you don't have the disc inserted? What about the PS4 version of the game?



You need the disc to play any of the episodes.

Deader2818.png

#20 Dragonaxe3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   318 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Dragonaxe3

Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:36 PM

Another deal I can't get. Lol GCU has taken over a week to go through.

Dragonaxe3.png

 

 

fs_overall.png

#21 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6478 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:44 PM

Another deal I can't get. Lol GCU has taken over a week to go through.

Then it was done improperly if you did it in store, OR the website didn't process it properly if you did it online. Or you attached it to the wrong My Best Buy account. 


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

My Trade List

#22 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Yesterday, 02:29 AM

So this release basically is a disc with episode 1 and it allows you to download future episodes when they come out? Does it add the season pass to your digital library or does it just act as a season pass when inserted into the console to temporarily allow you to download and play them so long as the disc is inserted or is it something else entirely?

 

The disc acts as the season pass and lets you download episodes 2 - 5 as they come out. You have to download them from within the game itself. I have the Batman Telltale disc, and the additional episodes were actually separate hidden listings within the marketplace that are only accessible through the disc. It's a different listing from the episode DLC that you download if you buy the game digitally.


optimus_prime.gif

#23 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6478 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted Yesterday, 02:56 AM

The disc acts as the season pass and lets you download episodes 2 - 5 as they come out. You have to download them from within the game itself. I have the Batman Telltale disc, and the additional episodes were actually separate hidden listings within the marketplace that are only accessible through the disc. It's a different listing from the episode DLC that you download if you buy the game digitally.

Interesting. And like stated by someone else to access the content that is downloaded you need to use the disc right?


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

My Trade List

#24 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Yesterday, 03:33 AM

Interesting. And like stated by someone else to access the content that is downloaded you need to use the disc right?

 

Yeah, no digital license for anything is added to your account. The DLC can be downloaded by anyone with the disc.

 

Though, there is actually a glitch with the Batman game. I downloaded the "disc DLC" and when they made the first episode free to download digitally, you are actually able to play the disc DLC by starting the free episode 1 digital download, with no disc required. For whatever reason, the digital install is able to see the DLC downloaded through the disc and can play it. Of course, if you sold off the disc and deleted the disc DLC from your Xbox, you'd either have to get the disc again or buy the episodes digitally to redownload them.

 

I also have the Minecraft disc, but the same trick doesn't work with that one. I have the disc DLC episodes all installed, but starting the game with my digital license without the disc in the drive shows that I only own episode 1. Only the disc can see and access the extra episodes for that one, as intended.


optimus_prime.gif

#25 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1325 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 01:33 PM

Any idea why this is only the XB1 version? 


Let's go O's!

#26 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1293 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 02:58 PM

Picked up Walking Dead in April when it hit $20 at GameStop and just barely started it lol. Could've waited but oh well.

Does GotG have a platinum?

#27 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM

If you care about the physical format for your collection, please don't support these Telltale "season pass disc" shenanigans by buying new, even if it means skipping deals like this.  In general I'm willing to pay more for a new copy of a video game, but for this type of thing out of principle, I either borrow or buy the used version specifically and then sell/trade it in immediately afterwards for breakeven / slight loss (same with always online DRM games).  If the publisher wants to treat their product as disposable by not including all the episodes on disc, then I will do the same.

I totally agree with you on this matter.........not only their business model is totally unfair for the consumer, but also very confusing as many times they don't take the effort to specify exactly what's included in the package and as they keep bundling old episodes with new ones you might end up buying the same product twice just for the lack of clarification.


#28 Bleedingwickedly   CAG CAGiversary!   2420 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Bleedingwickedly

Posted Yesterday, 03:44 PM

Includes PS4 version now.
bleedingwicked.png

#29 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1325 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

Picked up Walking Dead in April when it hit $20 at GameStop and just barely started it lol. Could've waited but oh well.

Does GotG have a platinum?

Yes it does.

 

I think the only Telltale game that doesn't is the second season of TWD.


Let's go O's!

#30 EveningNewbs   ! CAGiversary!   461 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

EveningNewbs

Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM

Includes PS4 version now.

Thanks, got one! I'd already written this deal off. Glad I replied to someone earlier or I might have missed the other posts on the thread.


14594.png
