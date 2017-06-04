Guardians Galaxy: Telltale - XB1, PS4, Best Buy, $20/$16 with GCU
Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:28 AM
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5763440
*update: ps4 version is now on sale also.
Part of Marvelous savings in Best Buy weekly ad:
http://deals.bestbuy...cat=Video Games
Last of Us remastered: $15/$12 gcu
Uncharted collection: $15/$12 gcu
GOW3 remastered: $15/12 gcu
Until dawn: $15/$12 gcu
Minecraft $15/$12 gcu
Walking Dead Telltale A New Frontier $20/$16 gcu
LBP3: $15/$12 gcu
Bloodborne: $15/$12 gcu
Posted 04 June 2017 - 01:11 PM
Posted 04 June 2017 - 01:58 PM
Walking Dead Telltale is The New Frontier for anyone wondering.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 02:38 PM
not sure if I'm just burnt out on them or not but New Frontier isn't near as good as the other Walking Dead TT game imo.
Walking Dead Telltale is The New Frontier for anyone wondering.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 02:47 PM
All the episodes have yet to be released.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 02:50 PM
Is this just a download code in a box, or what is it?
All the episodes have yet to be released.
Episode 1 and 2 are on disc. No code you just download the new episodes after they come out
Posted 04 June 2017 - 03:25 PM
not sure if I'm just burnt out on them or not but New Frontier isn't near as good as the other Walking Dead TT game imo.
I completely agree. Every game seems to get less and less interesting.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 03:45 PM
Episode 1 and 2 are on disc. No code you just download the new episodes after they come out
Only episode 1 is on the disc. Episode 2 isn't out yet.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 04:05 PM
Tuesday for episode 2
Posted 04 June 2017 - 04:06 PM
If you care about the physical format for your collection, please don't support these Telltale "season pass disc" shenanigans by buying new, even if it means skipping deals like this. In general I'm willing to pay more for a new copy of a video game, but for this type of thing out of principle, I either borrow or buy the used version specifically and then sell/trade it in immediately afterwards for breakeven / slight loss (same with always online DRM games). If the publisher wants to treat their product as disposable by not including all the episodes on disc, then I will do the same.
Shadow Warrior 2 (Steam) - $20
Shadow Warrior 1 (Steam) - $10
Dishonored Definitive Edition (full digital game) - $5
Grand Theft Auto V Online - Great White Shark Card ($1.25 million in-game currency) - $5
Call of Duty Infinite Warfare - Terminal bonus map (preorder DLC) - $2 https://www.youtube....h?v=IXQ9SOL_jCY
...........Check my sell list! https://www.cheapass.../#entry12310450
Posted 04 June 2017 - 04:07 PM
Posted 04 June 2017 - 05:42 PM
Get them cheap, then trade them back for about what I paid, it's like playing them for free.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 08:38 PM
I almost always try to get my Telltale games on physical so I can trade them back once I finish them. For me these have zero replay value.
Get them cheap, then trade them back for about what I paid, it's like playing them for free.
Me too. Not sure what phoenixlau is complaining about. You know exactly what you're going to get, and it's not like there's a code in the box you need to redeem.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 08:41 PM
Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:26 PM
So this release basically is a disc with episode 1 and it allows you to download future episodes when they come out? Does it add the season pass to your digital library or does it just act as a season pass when inserted into the console to temporarily allow you to download and play them so long as the disc is inserted or is it something else entirely?
Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:36 PM
Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:50 PM
They can download the rest of the episodes too, it doesn't lock to one account
Posted 04 June 2017 - 10:55 PM
They can download the rest of the episodes too, it doesn't lock to one account
But can you play them if you don't have the disc inserted? What about the PS4 version of the game?
Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:33 PM
But can you play them if you don't have the disc inserted? What about the PS4 version of the game?
You need the disc to play any of the episodes.
Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:36 PM
Posted 04 June 2017 - 11:44 PM
Another deal I can't get. Lol GCU has taken over a week to go through.
Then it was done improperly if you did it in store, OR the website didn't process it properly if you did it online. Or you attached it to the wrong My Best Buy account.
Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.
Posted Yesterday, 02:29 AM
So this release basically is a disc with episode 1 and it allows you to download future episodes when they come out? Does it add the season pass to your digital library or does it just act as a season pass when inserted into the console to temporarily allow you to download and play them so long as the disc is inserted or is it something else entirely?
The disc acts as the season pass and lets you download episodes 2 - 5 as they come out. You have to download them from within the game itself. I have the Batman Telltale disc, and the additional episodes were actually separate hidden listings within the marketplace that are only accessible through the disc. It's a different listing from the episode DLC that you download if you buy the game digitally.
Posted Yesterday, 02:56 AM
The disc acts as the season pass and lets you download episodes 2 - 5 as they come out. You have to download them from within the game itself. I have the Batman Telltale disc, and the additional episodes were actually separate hidden listings within the marketplace that are only accessible through the disc. It's a different listing from the episode DLC that you download if you buy the game digitally.
Interesting. And like stated by someone else to access the content that is downloaded you need to use the disc right?
Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.
Posted Yesterday, 03:33 AM
Interesting. And like stated by someone else to access the content that is downloaded you need to use the disc right?
Yeah, no digital license for anything is added to your account. The DLC can be downloaded by anyone with the disc.
Though, there is actually a glitch with the Batman game. I downloaded the "disc DLC" and when they made the first episode free to download digitally, you are actually able to play the disc DLC by starting the free episode 1 digital download, with no disc required. For whatever reason, the digital install is able to see the DLC downloaded through the disc and can play it. Of course, if you sold off the disc and deleted the disc DLC from your Xbox, you'd either have to get the disc again or buy the episodes digitally to redownload them.
I also have the Minecraft disc, but the same trick doesn't work with that one. I have the disc DLC episodes all installed, but starting the game with my digital license without the disc in the drive shows that I only own episode 1. Only the disc can see and access the extra episodes for that one, as intended.
Posted Yesterday, 01:33 PM
Any idea why this is only the XB1 version?
Posted Yesterday, 02:58 PM
Does GotG have a platinum?
Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM
I totally agree with you on this matter.........not only their business model is totally unfair for the consumer, but also very confusing as many times they don't take the effort to specify exactly what's included in the package and as they keep bundling old episodes with new ones you might end up buying the same product twice just for the lack of clarification.
I totally agree with you on this matter.........not only their business model is totally unfair for the consumer, but also very confusing as many times they don't take the effort to specify exactly what's included in the package and as they keep bundling old episodes with new ones you might end up buying the same product twice just for the lack of clarification.
Posted Yesterday, 03:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM
Picked up Walking Dead in April when it hit $20 at GameStop and just barely started it lol. Could've waited but oh well.
Does GotG have a platinum?
Yes it does.
I think the only Telltale game that doesn't is the second season of TWD.
Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM
Includes PS4 version now.
Thanks, got one! I'd already written this deal off. Glad I replied to someone earlier or I might have missed the other posts on the thread.