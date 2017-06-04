Guardians Galaxy: Telltale - XB1, PS4, Best Buy, $20/$16 with GCU

Posted Yesterday, 03:33 AM

Interesting. And like stated by someone else to access the content that is downloaded you need to use the disc right?

Yeah, no digital license for anything is added to your account. The DLC can be downloaded by anyone with the disc.

Though, there is actually a glitch with the Batman game. I downloaded the "disc DLC" and when they made the first episode free to download digitally, you are actually able to play the disc DLC by starting the free episode 1 digital download, with no disc required. For whatever reason, the digital install is able to see the DLC downloaded through the disc and can play it. Of course, if you sold off the disc and deleted the disc DLC from your Xbox, you'd either have to get the disc again or buy the episodes digitally to redownload them.

I also have the Minecraft disc, but the same trick doesn't work with that one. I have the disc DLC episodes all installed, but starting the game with my digital license without the disc in the drive shows that I only own episode 1. Only the disc can see and access the extra episodes for that one, as intended.