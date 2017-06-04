Jump to content

Fry's Ads 6/4-10

By fidodido, Today, 07:16 PM

fidodido

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$34.95
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

$36.99
Pokemon Moon
Pokemon Sun

$199.96
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld

PS3 :ps3:

$34.99
Hori Fighting Commander

$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)
Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset
White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/3)
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset

$24.99
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (6/3)
Nyko PS4 Data Bank Plus
PDP Extra Life Charger

$34.96
Batman: Return to Arkham

$34.99
Hori Fighting Commander

$39.99
Wipeout: Omega Collection (Avail. Tue.)

$49.99
Final Fantasy XV

$59.99
Dirt 4 (Avail. Tue.)
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Avail. Tue.)

$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset

$79.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset

$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)
Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset
White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

$199.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $229.99
Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console

$299.96
Playstation 1TB Slim Console

$299.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel

Switch

$19.99
Starter Kit

$29.99
Joy-Con Charge Stand
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Starter Kit

$34.99
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

$44.99
1-2 Switch

$54.99
Disgaea 5 Complete

XBox 360 :360:

$24.99
XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership

$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)
Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset
White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

XBox One :xb1:

$24.99
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset

$34.96
Batman: Return to Arkham

$34.99
Hori Fighting Commander

$49.99
Final Fantasy XV

$59.99
Dirt 4 (Avail. Tue.)
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Avail. Tue.)

$69.99
Afterglow AG 9 Premium Wireless Headset

$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset

$79.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset

$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)
Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset
White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Wireless Gaming Headset

less than $149.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)
Elite Wireless Controller

$169.99
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick

$299
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2

$299.99
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition

PC :pc:

$8.99
Gamdias Ares V2 Essential Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/3)
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset

$34.99
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse

$59.99
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Avail. Tue.)

$69.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse

$74.99
Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset

$79.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset

$79.99
Logitech G403 Prodigy Wireless Gaming Mouse

$99.99
Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$139.99
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$149.99
Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$149.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $199.99 (6/3)
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$149.99
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

Miscellaneous

$199
NVidia Shield Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) (5/29)
About Last Night
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
The Book Thief
Changeling
Dolphins and Whales 3D: Tribes of the Ocean (Blu3D+Blu)
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
A Good Day to Die Hard
The Good Shepherd
Immortals
The Internship
Milk
The Pink Panther (2006)
Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Silent Hill: Revelation (Blu+DVD)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
The Watch
Water Life: Planet Water

$4.99
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Broken City
Fargo
Hit & Run (Blu+DVD)
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
Life of Pi
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
The Office: Season 5
The Office: Season 8 (Blu+DVD)
Office Space/Napoleon Dynamite
Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 2
Thelma & Louise: 20th Anniversary
Urbroken (Blu+DVD)
West Side Story: 50th Anniversary Edition

$9.99
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Hardcore Henry
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Purge: Election Year (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)

$12.99
Sleepless (Blu+DVD)

$19.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)

$24.99
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Jurassic Park Collection (Blu3D+Blu)
 


