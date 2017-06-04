Fry's Ads 6/4-10

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$34.95

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia



$36.99

Pokemon Moon

Pokemon Sun



$199.96

Black New 3DS XL Handheld

Blue New 3DS XL Handheld



PS3



$34.99

Hori Fighting Commander



$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)

Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset



$129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



PS4



$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/3)

Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$24.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience



$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (6/3)

Nyko PS4 Data Bank Plus

PDP Extra Life Charger



$34.96

Batman: Return to Arkham



$34.99

Hori Fighting Commander



$39.99

Wipeout: Omega Collection (Avail. Tue.)



$49.99

Final Fantasy XV



$59.99

Dirt 4 (Avail. Tue.)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Avail. Tue.)



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$79.95

Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset



$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)

Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset



$129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



$199.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $229.99

Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console



$299.96

Playstation 1TB Slim Console



$299.99

Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel



Switch



$19.99

Starter Kit



$29.99

Joy-Con Charge Stand

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Starter Kit



$34.99

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+



$44.99

1-2 Switch



$54.99

Disgaea 5 Complete



XBox 360



$24.99

XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership



$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)

Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset



XBox One



$24.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset



$34.96

Batman: Return to Arkham



$34.99

Hori Fighting Commander



$49.99

Final Fantasy XV



$59.99

Dirt 4 (Avail. Tue.)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Avail. Tue.)



$69.99

Afterglow AG 9 Premium Wireless Headset



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$79.95

Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset



$109.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)

Black LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset

White LucidSound LS30 Gaming Headset



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Wireless Gaming Headset



less than $149.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (6/3)

Elite Wireless Controller



$169.99

Razer Atrox Arcade Stick



$299

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2



$299.99

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition



PC



$8.99

Gamdias Ares V2 Essential Gaming Keyboard and Mouse



$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/3)

Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$34.99

Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse



$59.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Avail. Tue.)



$69.99

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse



$74.99

Creative Sound Blaster X H5 Gaming Headset



$79.95

Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset



$79.99

Logitech G403 Prodigy Wireless Gaming Mouse



$99.99

Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$139.99

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $199.99 (6/3)

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



$199

NVidia Shield Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass



Blu-Ray



$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) (5/29)

About Last Night

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Baby Mama

The Book Thief

Changeling

Dolphins and Whales 3D: Tribes of the Ocean (Blu3D+Blu)

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

A Good Day to Die Hard

The Good Shepherd

Immortals

The Internship

Milk

The Pink Panther (2006)

Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Silent Hill: Revelation (Blu+DVD)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)

The Watch

Water Life: Planet Water



$4.99

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Broken City

Fargo

Hit & Run (Blu+DVD)

Heroes: Season 3

House M.D.: Season 6

House M.D.: Season 7

Life of Pi

Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)

The Office: Season 5

The Office: Season 8 (Blu+DVD)

Office Space/Napoleon Dynamite

Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1

That 70s Show: Season 1

That 70s Show: Season 2

Thelma & Louise: 20th Anniversary

Urbroken (Blu+DVD)

West Side Story: 50th Anniversary Edition



$9.99

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)

Hardcore Henry

Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)

Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)

The Purge: Election Year (Blu+DVD)

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)

Warcraft (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

Sleepless (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

Battleship (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Jurassic Park Collection (Blu3D+Blu)

