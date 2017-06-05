Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

The gang share their E3 2017 plans and predictions, talk Far Cry 5, Nintendo Switch's online service, Wombat's Zelda Breath of the Wild impressions and so much more!

Target Ad - 6/11-6/17

By zeb06, Today, 02:28 AM

zeb06  

zeb06

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

:gba: Nintendo Switch - $299.99 (limited quantities)

:gba: ARMS - $59.99 (available 6/16)

:gba: Free $10 Target Giftcard with purchase of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (59.99) and 20ct Frito-Lay multipack (6.99).

 

Untitled-2.gif Limited Edition Gold 1TB PS4 Slim - $249.99

Untitled-2.gif Horizon Zero Dawn - $39.99

Untitled-2.gif MLB The Show 17 - $39.99

 

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif Ghost Recon Wildlands- $44.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif Prey - $39.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif Mass Effect Andromeda- $39.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif Resident Evil 7 - $39.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif For Honor - $39.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif COD Infinite Warfare - $34.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif GTA V - $29.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif NBA 2K17 - $29.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif Battlefield 1 - $29.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif Lego Worlds - $19.99

 

 

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 02:37 AM

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif Ghost Recon Wildlands- $44.99

Untitled-1-1.gif Untitled-2.gif For Honor - $39.99

This week's Cartwheel deals should make these prices better.


Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 02:37 AM

I wonder if Sony is going to get that ad scan removed since they haven't officially announced the gold PS4 yet


reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

I wonder if Sony is going to get that ad scan removed since they haven't officially announced that gold PS4 yet

It's been pulled from a couple sites already where I saw it.


