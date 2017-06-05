Jump to content

Horizon Zero Dawn $40/$32 GCU at Best Buy

By Prison Mike, Today, 03:57 PM

Prison Mike  

Prison Mike

Posted Today, 03:57 PM

Hoping  

Hoping

Posted Today, 04:01 PM

Saw like 50 copies on the shelf yesterday and thought there must be a sale soon and voila. Probably going to go pick this and Nier up, praise BB!


The Questyen  

The Questyen

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

I just finished this on Sunday and I can't praise it enough. One of my favorite games of the year so far.

FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

I just finished this on Sunday and I can't praise it enough. One of my favorite games of the year so far.


Dare I say I almost like it (as a video game I can pick up and play) more than Zelda

JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Bought. With this and Nier I should have plenty to play for awhile.


