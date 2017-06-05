Horizon Zero Dawn $40/$32 GCU at Best Buy
Posted Today, 03:57 PM
Posted Today, 04:01 PM
Saw like 50 copies on the shelf yesterday and thought there must be a sale soon and voila. Probably going to go pick this and Nier up, praise BB!
Posted Today, 04:04 PM
Posted Today, 04:08 PM
I just finished this on Sunday and I can't praise it enough. One of my favorite games of the year so far.
Dare I say I almost like it (as a video game I can pick up and play) more than Zelda
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
Bought. With this and Nier I should have plenty to play for awhile.