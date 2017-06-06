Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

The gang share their E3 2017 plans and predictions, talk Far Cry 5, Nintendo Switch's online service, Wombat's Zelda Breath of the Wild impressions and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Bulletstorm XB1/PS4 @ Best Buy $20 ($16 w/ GCU) DotD ALIVE

By bardockkun, Today, 05:07 AM

#1 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   11506 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:07 AM

Deal is good until June 6 10PM PST

:xb1:
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741103

:ps4: http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741201
Posted Image

#2 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   5857 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 05:08 AM

http://www.bestbuy.c...cat248000050016

 

Debating a PS4 copy, myself. Wish there was a PC version at this price.


http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#3 kickrockz713   Say it again CAGiversary!   10630 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

kickrockz713

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though


rsz_11351009_1606865476227093_1240183299764128.pngrsz_1download.jpg

 

Playing: :xb1: Gears 4, Madden 17, & NBA 2K17   :ps4: TR RotTR   :wiiu: TBD   :360: TBD    :ps3: TBD   :vita: TBD

#4 doug_brit   Biohazard CAGiversary!   629 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

doug_brit

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Never finished on PS3, so this is a nice excuse to play it at $16 (I hope no one actually bought it $59.99 on current gen).

#5 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   11506 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though

It came out two months ago and is more than half off MSRP. I Imagine quite dead.


Posted Image

#6 HakurenKyo06   Duane Follower. CAGiversary!   1627 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

I wonder which console would be best to buy it on.  


#7 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   26 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 05:31 AM

Enjoyed this back on the day on PC. Can't get the original to work on Origin anymore because of GFWL so if a similar cheap deal is available on PC I'd pick it up for that price.

#8 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10728 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

Damn this game tanked, but I kinda expected it after they tried to charge full MSRP for a HD remake/remaster of a decent game that released years ago.

 

Still probably gonna pass though, I'm sure it will be this price everywhere soon (Or less)


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#9 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   762 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

Thanks. Bought the 360 version for $5.99 then bought it again because i forgot i had it for $7.99.

Guess I will finally play it now that is on the Xbox one.


#10 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2521 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 05:35 AM

XB1 went oos quick grabbed PS4 thanks.


Posted Image
Posted Image

#11 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1776 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Dead. Can't add to cart PS4.
www.bighugenerd.com

#12 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1776 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

Now it's dead dead.
www.bighugenerd.com

#13 wolverinevsx23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   380 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

wolverinevsx23

Posted Today, 05:55 AM

Dead at 55 minutes in....WTF!


#14 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1776 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

Dead at 55 minutes in....WTF!


55 minutes? It was dead in under 40 minutes. Lol.
www.bighugenerd.com

#15 Brendan_Frye   All 5 Senses CAGiversary!   919 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

Looks like both have been removed from their website completely.


giphy.gif

#16 iHero   Your Hero CAG in Training   131 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

iHero

Posted Today, 06:03 AM

same thing happened to Horizon Zero Dawn earlier today when it was sale for $39.99/$31.99 for a few hours. they just pulled it off the site completely and then came back at full price.

 

 

they've gotten smarter at fixing pricing errors to prevent people trying to price match or screenshot it lol


#17 Alex121006   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   540 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Alex121006

Posted Today, 07:13 AM

I don't get how the game was completely pulled off of the site? It's not even showing up at regular price? Between this and Horizon zero dawn, I'm very confused

#18 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

I'm heading to Best Buy in the morning and see if it's there for the sale price.

#19 Jawwaad1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   730 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Jawwaad1

Posted Today, 07:29 AM

This price for this game isn't a surprise to me as just yesterday I believe, Yooka-Laylee was $19.99/ $15.99 GCU and other retailers were still $39.99. They probably had an allotment at this price just like Amazon does with their Lightning deals. I was able to grab one. Best Buy kills it with the GCU.

#20 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   5857 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

I shouldn't have passed.

Then again it'll probably be this price on the steam sale, I do t know when I'd even play it tbh
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#21 Masterkyo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   11251 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Masterkyo

Posted Today, 08:11 AM

crazy! I missed it.  It'll be $20 or less on Black friday :)


"Evil is Funs"

#22 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   315 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 11:07 AM

Both are back on the site.

#23 nypickle   Orange and Blue CAGiversary!   947 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

nypickle

Posted Today, 11:12 AM

Both are back on the site.


Thanks for the heads up!

#24 zlatour   Shredaholic CAGiversary!   1262 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

zlatour

Posted Today, 11:19 AM

Both are back on the site.

Thanks! Just got one for in store pick up today.

Holy crapola the mobile best buy site shite on a shite stick.

Edit: this release was f'd from the beginning. Could not believe they were charging $59.99 for a remaster of a game that could be bought used, 1 generation previous, for $4.49 at probably every GameStop on Earth. Dumb af.

#25 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1354 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted Today, 11:35 AM

This should've been the price from day one.

There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."

#26 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted Today, 11:40 AM

Got mine from $1 bin at a local game store. Yeah $60 msrp was a bit foolish for the rerelease.

#27 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted Today, 11:45 AM

Both are back on the site.

And now they are out of stock.


#28 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4758 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 11:50 AM

And now they are out of stock.


Huh? They're both still there. Just ordered the X1 version. And just checked again.

Do not use the links in the OP. Something odd was happening when I tried using them. If you search, though, they come up fine.

#29 nypickle   Orange and Blue CAGiversary!   947 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

nypickle

Posted Today, 12:00 PM

Keeping my expectations low that the Duke Nukem content is included in my order. Apparently that was for preorders or first run copies?

#30 genesis49  

genesis49

Posted Today, 12:07 PM

Keeping my expectations low that the Duke Nukem content is included in my order. Apparently that was for preorders or first run copies?


Not sure there was more than the initial print run on this one. You should be good.
Just saw a full rack of them with the Duke content at target last night
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy