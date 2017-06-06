Bulletstorm XB1/PS4 @ Best Buy $20 ($16 w/ GCU) DotD ALIVE
#1 Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary! 11506 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:07 AM
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741103
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741201
- JoshTX and the Gooseler like this
#2 The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary! 5857 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:08 AM
http://www.bestbuy.c...cat248000050016
Debating a PS4 copy, myself. Wish there was a PC version at this price.
- chimpmeister likes this
#3 Say it again CAGiversary! 10630 Posts Joined 5.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though
#4 Biohazard CAGiversary! 629 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
#5 Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary! 11506 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though
It came out two months ago and is more than half off MSRP. I Imagine quite dead.
#6 Duane Follower. CAGiversary! 1627 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:29 AM
I wonder which console would be best to buy it on.
#7 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 26 Posts Joined 4.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:31 AM
#8 Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary! 10728 Posts Joined 8.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:32 AM
Damn this game tanked, but I kinda expected it after they tried to charge full MSRP for a HD remake/remaster of a decent game that released years ago.
Still probably gonna pass though, I'm sure it will be this price everywhere soon (Or less)
- BEKFAST likes this
#9 Damon Baird CAGiversary! 762 Posts Joined 5.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
Thanks. Bought the 360 version for $5.99 then bought it again because i forgot i had it for $7.99.
Guess I will finally play it now that is on the Xbox one.
- doug_brit likes this
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2521 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:35 AM
XB1 went oos quick grabbed PS4 thanks.
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1776 Posts Joined 12.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:40 AM
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1776 Posts Joined 12.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:42 AM
#13 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 380 Posts Joined 5.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:55 AM
Dead at 55 minutes in....WTF!
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1776 Posts Joined 12.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:00 AM
Dead at 55 minutes in....WTF!
55 minutes? It was dead in under 40 minutes. Lol.
#15 All 5 Senses CAGiversary! 919 Posts Joined 2.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:00 AM
Looks like both have been removed from their website completely.
#16 Your Hero CAG in Training 131 Posts Joined 0.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:03 AM
same thing happened to Horizon Zero Dawn earlier today when it was sale for $39.99/$31.99 for a few hours. they just pulled it off the site completely and then came back at full price.
they've gotten smarter at fixing pricing errors to prevent people trying to price match or screenshot it lol
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 540 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:13 AM
#18
Posted Today, 07:21 AM
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 730 Posts Joined 5.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:29 AM
#20 The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary! 5857 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:44 AM
Then again it'll probably be this price on the steam sale, I do t know when I'd even play it tbh
#21 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 11251 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:11 AM
crazy! I missed it. It'll be $20 or less on Black friday
- Thomas96 likes this
#22 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 315 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:07 AM
- DrBayrd likes this
#23 Orange and Blue CAGiversary! 947 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:12 AM
Both are back on the site.
Thanks for the heads up!
#24 Shredaholic CAGiversary! 1262 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:19 AM
Thanks! Just got one for in store pick up today.
Both are back on the site.
Holy crapola the mobile best buy site shite on a shite stick.
Edit: this release was f'd from the beginning. Could not believe they were charging $59.99 for a remaster of a game that could be bought used, 1 generation previous, for $4.49 at probably every GameStop on Earth. Dumb af.
#25 I am the Wolf CAGiversary! 1354 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:35 AM
There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."
#26
Posted Today, 11:40 AM
#27
Posted Today, 11:45 AM
Both are back on the site.
And now they are out of stock.
#28 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4758 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:50 AM
And now they are out of stock.
Huh? They're both still there. Just ordered the X1 version. And just checked again.
Do not use the links in the OP. Something odd was happening when I tried using them. If you search, though, they come up fine.
#29 Orange and Blue CAGiversary! 947 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:00 PM
#30
Posted Today, 12:07 PM
Keeping my expectations low that the Duke Nukem content is included in my order. Apparently that was for preorders or first run copies?
Not sure there was more than the initial print run on this one. You should be good.
Just saw a full rack of them with the Duke content at target last night
- nypickle likes this