Deal is good until June 6 10PM PST
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741103
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741201
Bulletstorm XB1/PS4 @ Best Buy $20 ($16 w/ GCU) DotD DEAAAAAAD!
Posted Yesterday, 05:07 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:08 AM
http://www.bestbuy.c...cat248000050016
Debating a PS4 copy, myself. Wish there was a PC version at this price.
Posted Yesterday, 05:10 AM
Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though
Posted Yesterday, 05:10 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:13 AM
It came out two months ago and is more than half off MSRP. I Imagine quite dead.
Posted Yesterday, 05:29 AM
I wonder which console would be best to buy it on.
Posted Yesterday, 05:31 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:32 AM
Damn this game tanked, but I kinda expected it after they tried to charge full MSRP for a HD remake/remaster of a decent game that released years ago.
Still probably gonna pass though, I'm sure it will be this price everywhere soon (Or less)
Posted Yesterday, 05:33 AM
Thanks. Bought the 360 version for $5.99 then bought it again because i forgot i had it for $7.99.
Guess I will finally play it now that is on the Xbox one.
Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM
XB1 went oos quick grabbed PS4 thanks.
Posted Yesterday, 05:40 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:42 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:55 AM
Dead at 55 minutes in....WTF!
Posted Yesterday, 06:00 AM
55 minutes? It was dead in under 40 minutes. Lol.
Posted Yesterday, 06:00 AM
Looks like both have been removed from their website completely.
Posted Yesterday, 06:03 AM
same thing happened to Horizon Zero Dawn earlier today when it was sale for $39.99/$31.99 for a few hours. they just pulled it off the site completely and then came back at full price.
they've gotten smarter at fixing pricing errors to prevent people trying to price match or screenshot it lol
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:21 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:29 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:44 AM
Then again it'll probably be this price on the steam sale, I do t know when I'd even play it tbh
Posted Yesterday, 08:11 AM
crazy! I missed it. It'll be $20 or less on Black friday
Posted Yesterday, 11:07 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:12 AM
Both are back on the site.
Thanks for the heads up!
Posted Yesterday, 11:19 AM
Thanks! Just got one for in store pick up today.
Both are back on the site.
Holy crapola the mobile best buy site shite on a shite stick.
Edit: this release was f'd from the beginning. Could not believe they were charging $59.99 for a remaster of a game that could be bought used, 1 generation previous, for $4.49 at probably every GameStop on Earth. Dumb af.
Posted Yesterday, 11:35 AM
There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."
Posted Yesterday, 11:40 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:45 AM
Both are back on the site.
And now they are out of stock.
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 AM
And now they are out of stock.
Huh? They're both still there. Just ordered the X1 version. And just checked again.
Do not use the links in the OP. Something odd was happening when I tried using them. If you search, though, they come up fine.
Posted Yesterday, 12:00 PM
Posted Yesterday, 12:07 PM
Keeping my expectations low that the Duke Nukem content is included in my order. Apparently that was for preorders or first run copies?
Not sure there was more than the initial print run on this one. You should be good.
Just saw a full rack of them with the Duke content at target last night
