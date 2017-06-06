Bulletstorm XB1/PS4 @ Best Buy $20 ($16 w/ GCU) DotD DEAD
Posted Today, 05:07 AM
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741103
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741201
Posted Today, 05:08 AM
http://www.bestbuy.c...cat248000050016
Debating a PS4 copy, myself. Wish there was a PC version at this price.
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though
It came out two months ago and is more than half off MSRP. I Imagine quite dead.
Posted Today, 05:29 AM
I wonder which console would be best to buy it on.
Posted Today, 05:31 AM
Posted Today, 05:32 AM
Damn this game tanked, but I kinda expected it after they tried to charge full MSRP for a HD remake/remaster of a decent game that released years ago.
Still probably gonna pass though, I'm sure it will be this price everywhere soon (Or less)
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
Thanks. Bought the 360 version for $5.99 then bought it again because i forgot i had it for $7.99.
Guess I will finally play it now that is on the Xbox one.
Posted Today, 05:35 AM
XB1 went oos quick grabbed PS4 thanks.
Posted Today, 05:40 AM
Posted Today, 05:42 AM
Posted Today, 05:55 AM
Dead at 55 minutes in....WTF!
Posted Today, 06:00 AM
55 minutes? It was dead in under 40 minutes. Lol.
Posted Today, 06:00 AM
Looks like both have been removed from their website completely.
Posted Today, 06:03 AM
same thing happened to Horizon Zero Dawn earlier today when it was sale for $39.99/$31.99 for a few hours. they just pulled it off the site completely and then came back at full price.
they've gotten smarter at fixing pricing errors to prevent people trying to price match or screenshot it lol
Posted Today, 07:13 AM