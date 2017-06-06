Jump to content

Bulletstorm XB1/PS4 @ Best Buy $20 ($16 w/ GCU) DotD

By bardockkun, Today, 05:07 AM

#1 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:07 AM

Deal is good until June 6 10PM PST

 

:xb1:

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741103

 

:ps4: http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741201




#2 kickrockz713  

kickrockz713

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though




 



#3 doug_brit  

doug_brit

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Never finished on PS3, so this is a nice excuse to play it at $16 (I hope no one actually bought it $59.99 on current gen).

#4 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though

It came out two months ago and is more than half off MSRP. I Imagine quite dead.




#5 HakurenKyo06  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

I wonder which console would be best to buy it on.  


#6 LakersHater  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 05:31 AM

Enjoyed this back on the day on PC. Can't get the original to work on Origin anymore because of GFWL so if a similar cheap deal is available on PC I'd pick it up for that price.

#7 SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

Damn this game tanked, but I kinda expected it after they tried to charge full MSRP for a HD remake/remaster of a decent game that released years ago.

 

Still probably gonna pass though, I'm sure it will be this price everywhere soon (Or less)




#8 the Gooseler  

the Gooseler

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

Thanks. Bought the 360 version for $5.99 then bought it again because i forgot i had it for $7.99.

Guess I will finally play it now that is on the Xbox one.


#9 pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 05:35 AM

XB1 went oos quick grabbed PS4 thanks.





#10 WilliamG  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Dead. Can't add to cart PS4.


#11 WilliamG  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

Now it's dead dead.

