Bulletstorm XB1/PS4 @ Best Buy $20 ($16 w/ GCU) DotD

Deal is good until June 6 10PM PST
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741103
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5741201
Posted Today, 05:07 AM
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
Thanks, I'll buy at tyat price, wonder how dead it is though
It came out two months ago and is more than half off MSRP. I Imagine quite dead.
Posted Today, 05:29 AM
I wonder which console would be best to buy it on.
Posted Today, 05:31 AM
Posted Today, 05:32 AM
Damn this game tanked, but I kinda expected it after they tried to charge full MSRP for a HD remake/remaster of a decent game that released years ago.
Still probably gonna pass though, I'm sure it will be this price everywhere soon (Or less)
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
Thanks. Bought the 360 version for $5.99 then bought it again because i forgot i had it for $7.99.
Guess I will finally play it now that is on the Xbox one.
Posted Today, 05:35 AM
XB1 went oos quick grabbed PS4 thanks.
Posted Today, 05:40 AM
Posted Today, 05:42 AM