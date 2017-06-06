PlayStation Retail and Digital "Thank You" extravaganza June 9th thru 17th
Prices include Nioh, HZD, and MLB The Show for $40.
Haven't these already been $40? Multiple times?
What’s more, PlayStation Store will be offering awesome deals for digital blockbuster games and PlayStation Plus memberships starting June 9. Stay tuned for a blog post on June 9 for more info.
Safe to assume Horizon will be $40 on PS Store, too? Hope so, definitely in digitally at that price.
Not really big on digital but that would be a good deal to stack with the Spend $100 Get $15 promo
Cause if you can take a n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT
lol
I think I'm most excited about the $40 controllers.
To answer your question, Nioh has been $40, and no, not multiple times.
Best Buy had Nioh for sale down to $39.99 once back in April, and Amazon matched.
MLB The Show 17 has not reached any lower than $49.99 on Amazon, which means it hasn't been lower elsewhere either since Amazon typically is reactive and price matches others. Horizon Zero Dawn was $49.99 at Best Buy a while back.
There was a price mistake for a short time yesterday where these games went $39.99 but the price was quickly pulled, as they were likely suppose to wait until the 9th.
Both Nioh and Horizon are well worth $40. Can't comment on MLB, I can't stand baseball it bores me to tears.
If I can get one of those Gold consoles at GameStop, I might have to do it. I'm not especially excited for the color, but that price though...
