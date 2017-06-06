PlayStation Retail and Digital "Thank You" extravaganza June 9th thru 17th

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Haven't these already been $40? Multiple times?

To answer your question, Nioh has been $40, and no, not multiple times.

Best Buy had Nioh for sale down to $39.99 once back in April, and Amazon matched.

MLB The Show 17 has not reached any lower than $49.99 on Amazon, which means it hasn't been lower elsewhere either since Amazon typically is reactive and price matches others. Horizon Zero Dawn was $49.99 at Best Buy a while back.

There was a price mistake for a short time yesterday where these games went $39.99 but the price was quickly pulled, as they were likely suppose to wait until the 9th.