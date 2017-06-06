Jump to content

PlayStation Retail and Digital "Thank You" extravaganza June 9th thru 17th

By xxMayDay31xx, Today, 03:01 PM

#1 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted Today, 03:01 PM

https://blog.us.play...-of-epic-deals/

Prices include Nioh, HZD, and MLB The Show for $40.

#2 zlatour   Shredaholic CAGiversary!   1266 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

zlatour

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

Prices include Nioh, HZD, and MLB The Show for $40.


Haven't these already been $40? Multiple times?

#3 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4763 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

Should be interesting to see what the catalog prices are (says "check your local retailer").

#4 IamMedellin  

IamMedellin

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

Are all slim models gonna be $250 or just the gold one?

#5 blinknot4   Not My President CAGiversary!   5200 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

blinknot4

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

What’s more, PlayStation Store will be offering awesome deals for digital blockbuster games and PlayStation Plus memberships starting June 9. Stay tuned for a blog post on June 9 for more info.

 

Safe to assume Horizon will be $40 on PS Store, too? Hope so, definitely in digitally at that price.


XBL: starsleep3 .... PSN / Wii U: Champloo4

 

1035269.png

#6 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4466 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

Safe to assume Horizon will be $40 on PS Store, too? Hope so, definitely in digitally at that price.

Not really big on digital but that would be a good deal to stack with the Spend  $100 Get $15 promo


"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

#7 jonathanp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   567 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

jonathanp

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

I was just about to renew my PlayStation Plus... I can wait a few days to see what's up.

#8 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1326 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

I think I'm most excited about the $40 controllers.


Let's go O's!

#9 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2661 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Haven't these already been $40? Multiple times?

To answer your question, Nioh has been $40, and no, not multiple times.

 

Best Buy had Nioh for sale down to $39.99 once back in April, and Amazon matched.

 

MLB The Show 17 has not reached any lower than $49.99 on Amazon, which means it hasn't been lower elsewhere either since Amazon typically is reactive and price matches others. Horizon Zero Dawn was $49.99 at Best Buy a while back.

 

There was a price mistake for a short time yesterday where these games went $39.99 but the price was quickly pulled, as they were likely suppose to wait until the 9th.


DPeqf.png

#10 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   2711 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 03:46 PM

Both Nioh and Horizon are well worth $40. Can't comment on MLB, I can't stand baseball it bores me to tears.


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Horizon:Zero Dawn & Persona 5|  :xb1: Skyrim |  Switch Binding of Issac Afterbirth + 

 

#11 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7292 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 04:18 PM

If I can get one of those Gold :ps4: consoles at GameStop, I might have to do it.  I'm not especially excited for the color, but that price though...


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

