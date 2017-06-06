PSN Promotion: Spend $100 from 6/9 to 6/20, Get $15 Back on 7/5

https://www.playstat...and-conditions/

Promotion is available to legal U.S., Canada, and Mexico residents with a Sony Entertainment Network account (“Account”) registered in their country of residency who are 18 or older and who have spent $100.00 or more using the PSN Wallet between June 9th, 2017 12:01AM PT and June 20th, 2017 11:59PM PT. Each Account may only accrue a total of $15 in PSN Wallet credits pursuant to this promotion.

The promotion code (“Code”) is good for one qualifying Account to redeem the PSN Wallet credit via the PlayStation®Store. Code expires at 11:59PM PT on July 18th, 2017 and must be redeemed prior to this time. Code cannot be returned or exchanged for cash, may not be used for any other purpose and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged. You will receive the redemption Code on or before July 5th, 2017 via XMB message on PS3™, system notification on PS4™, PS Vita™, or the email account used to set up your Account Sign-in ID.