CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

The gang share their E3 2017 plans and predictions, talk Far Cry 5, Nintendo Switch's online service, Wombat's Zelda Breath of the Wild impressions and so much more!

PSN Promotion: Spend $100 from 6/9 to 6/20, Get $15 Back on 7/5

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 05:28 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

https://www.playstat...and-conditions/

 

Spend $100 using your PlayStation®Network wallet (“PSN Wallet”) beginning June 9th , 2017 through June 20th, 2017 11:59PM PT, and receive a PSN Wallet promotion code valued at $15 to spend on games, movies, TV shows, music and anything else that accepts PSN Wallet funds*!

 

Promotion is available to legal U.S., Canada, and Mexico residents with a Sony Entertainment Network account (“Account”) registered in their country of residency who are 18 or older and who have spent $100.00 or more using the PSN Wallet between June 9th, 2017 12:01AM PT and June 20th, 2017 11:59PM PT. Each Account may only accrue a total of $15 in PSN Wallet credits pursuant to this promotion.

 

The promotion code (“Code”) is good for one qualifying Account to redeem the PSN Wallet credit via the PlayStation®Store. Code expires at 11:59PM PT on July 18th, 2017 and must be redeemed prior to this time. Code cannot be returned or exchanged for cash, may not be used for any other purpose and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged. You will receive the redemption Code on or before July 5th, 2017 via XMB message on PS3™, system notification on PS4™, PS Vita™, or the email account used to set up your Account Sign-in ID.

 

Anything on PSN that you can purchase with the wallet counts (pre-orders, games, DLC, videos, etc.).


#2 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

This may convince me to go digital on Nioh and HZD when combined with the $40 deals on them.

Now if only Best Buy would run a 50% bonus on trades, I'd be all in.
