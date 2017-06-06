Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Gyft.com: $50 eBay GC for $45 (Promo code: FLASHDAD) *DEAD*

By donny2112, Jun 06 2017 08:40 PM

donny2112

Posted 06 June 2017 - 08:40 PM

24-hour flash sale or until the discounts are used up.  Don't buy much through Gyft directly, but store my gift cards with their app.  Never had any issues with storing other gift cards or the times I've bought a gift card through them.

 

https://support.gyft...8771.1493763498

 

Edit:

Can buy 2, so $90 for $100 at eBay.

 


Get $5 off a $50 eBay Gift Card. Apply the promo code FLASHDAD at checkout. The offer is valid from June 6, 2017 to June 7, 2017 at 8:59 AM ET or while supplies last. Here are the promotion details:

  • Promotion is limited. Promotion is valid while supplies last
  • Get $5 off a $50 eBay Gift Card when you use the promo code FLASHDAD
  • Maximum value of discount is $5
  • Must apply the promo code FLASHDAD at checkout to get $5 off
  • Promotion ends at 8:59 AM ET on June 7, 2017, or while supplies last
  • Promotion is only eligible for a $50 or more eBay Gift Card
  • Promo code is valid with all payment methods except bitcoin
  • Cannot combine with other promotions
  • Each household can redeem promo code up to 2 times
  • Email validation is required to complete a gift card purchase
  • Must have a Gyft account to purchase
  • Only valid for users residing in the U.S.
  • Gift cards are only redeemable in the U.S.
  • Gyft has the right to change, alter, or terminate the promotion at any time
  • No more than a total of $500 in eBay gift cards may be redeemed per eBay purchase
  • You must have an eBay account and PayPal account registered in the U.S. to redeem the eBay gift card
  • More info about eBay gift card redemption here
  • More info about eBay gift card terms and conditions here

Note: Allow up to four (4) hours from time of purchase for eBay's systems to recognize and accept the gift card. Both an eBay account and PayPal account in the U.S. are required to use this card. Valid only for eBay purchases where PayPal is accepted.


QSilverTwo

Posted 06 June 2017 - 10:22 PM

why am I only seeing Ebay amounts from $5 to $25?


Tothoro

Posted 06 June 2017 - 10:24 PM

What an unfortunate promo code




RiseFromYourGrave

Posted Yesterday, 02:31 AM

Found out the hard way you can't use ebay gcs on other gcs. Wanted to combine this with the psn deal :/





donny2112

Posted Yesterday, 03:55 AM

Yeah, they took out that option when they and GameStop were putting the stops on rolling between eBay and GameStop.

 

On the amounts, keep hitting the + and it should go up to $50 on the amount.


miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 12:13 PM

Dad would prefer the flash, not the $5 savings.

frosty47

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM

dead


cbulas1

Posted Yesterday, 01:44 PM

The promo has been extended until 2 PM PT!  I just finished getting two $100 eBay gift cards for $90.  Thanks OP!




ecwfan

Posted Today, 08:16 AM

I don't trust Gyft anymore ever since they had a security breach last year. They sent me a letter in the mail letting me know that all my information was exposed.

 

Samsung Pay is running the same deal on eBay gift cards in case anyone would rather buy there.


justadude

Posted Today, 08:45 AM

I don't trust Gyft anymore ever since they had a security breach last year. They sent me a letter in the mail letting me know that all my information was exposed.

Samsung Pay is running the same deal on eBay gift cards in case anyone would rather buy there.

Well with a name like "gyft" (get yo fun time) it sounds like it targets ghetto folks anyways so I would avoid.

Mostly Human

Posted Today, 10:08 AM

They blocked or banned me for reason. Their loss.



