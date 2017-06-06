Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

The gang share their E3 2017 plans and predictions, talk Far Cry 5, Nintendo Switch's online service, Wombat's Zelda Breath of the Wild impressions and so much more!

PSA: $249.99 PlayStation 4 1TB Limited Edition Gold System is live on Gamestop.com

By Corgstradamus, Today, 09:44 PM
PS4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation

#1 Corgstradamus  

Corgstradamus

Posted Today, 09:44 PM

Just in case anyone is saying that this isn't a deal, it's $50 off of the normal PS4 1TB system. Sure this may hint at a potential price drop coming, but retailers are still selling the normal systems for $299.99.

Have Backlog issues? Need support? Come check out  The CAG Backlog Support Group

Pericynthion  

Pericynthion

Posted Today, 10:03 PM

Likely part of the Days of Play promotion across multiple retailers

https://blog.us.play...-of-epic-deals/


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Deader2818  

Deader2818

Posted Today, 10:11 PM

How long till Clark shows up

