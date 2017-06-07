Jump to content

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

The gang share their E3 2017 plans and predictions, talk Far Cry 5, Nintendo Switch's online service, Wombat's Zelda Breath of the Wild impressions and so much more!

Dirt 4 Day One Edition: $40 at Gamestop

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 05:14 PM

Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

http://www.gamestop....-3-dirt 4,28zu0

 

$35 used as well, but not available yet.

 

Amazon is at $50 right now - https://www.amazon.c...nk20241-20&th=1

 

Perhaps the fastest price drop in gaming history




awp  

awp

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Come on Best Buy! Get in line!

GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

Is Dirt 4's Day One very H?









