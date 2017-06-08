GameStop Deals Thread XXVIII: PLEASE READ THE FAQ BEFORE POSTING!

WELCOME TO THE NEW GAMESTOP TRADE-IN THREAD.
This is my first time making the thread so there will be lots of edits. I will try to keep this post updated with as much current and pertinent information as possible. The second post will be a wiki post that anyone can edit with a huge FAQ and trade-in tips.
CURRENT BEST DEALS:
- Sony "9 Days of Sales" Deal - June 9th through June 17th: See deals here
- 40% trade-in bonus on all games/accessories when purchasing or preordering Rime, Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood, Zombies Chronicles, MXGP3, The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind, or any TWO games on Gamestop's "Playlist" (see list of qualifying games here) - Lasts through June 18th
- GameStop 4 for $20 preowned sale (see games list and more details here) - Lasts through June 18th
- $50 extra credit for any tech item (phone, tablet, iPod, streaming device, etc.) traded towards any new Xbox One system in the same transaction (EACH tech item will get $50 extra). Item must have a trade-in value of at least $0.02, so you may need to include a charging cable to get the extra $50 - Lasts through June 24th
- 50% trade-in bonus for games towards any preowned purchase. It is a bounce back coupon (generic universal code: EBC3055870) that will print on a receipt after any transaction is processed (so you have to buy or trade in something first to get the code). Just have the employee type the code - Lasts through June 24th
- 40% trade-in bonus on all games/accessories when preordering Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, NBA 2K18, Madden NFL 18, Star Wars Battlefront 2, or Assassin's Creed Origins - Lasts through July 23rd
- Download Bit Heroes for iOS/Android, get $5 off any preowned game coupon (details here)
Trade-In Values:
(Also on GameStop app on iOS and Android)
Trade-In Promotions:
(Scroll down and read the fine print)
Current GameStop Deals:
Most Recent Weekly Ad:
http://www.gamestop.com/weeklyad
List of Clearance Items:
http://www.gamestop....av=28-xu0,13162
(Prices also good in store)