GameStop Trade & Promos XXVIII: Values available on the website and on Android/iOS app.

Q: What are the benefits of being a PUR member? Should I be a PUR member?

A: Yes, you should. You get 10% more on all trade-ins, get 10% off all used games, get double the rewards points when buying used games or trading in games, and get a B2G1 coupon that works on all used games (works in store only, not online). It only costs $15 per year and comes with a magazine subscription to Game Informer (you can get it mailed to you or sent to your email digitally).

Q: How many rewards points do you get for each purchase or trade-in?

A: Non-PUR members get 10 points per every dollar spent and every dollar traded in (except for buying GameStop gift cards, which get 0 points). If you’re a PUR member, you get 20 points per every dollar spend on used preowned items and 20 points per every dollar traded in. Points usually post the day after the transaction.

Q: What is the most efficient thing to spend my PUR points on?

A: Every Cyber Monday, GameStop has a sale where all preowned rewards certificates are half off. Therefore, buying them on this day is the most efficient use of rewards points. However, the Cyber Monday coupons expire after a month, so if you have too many rewards points, you may not be able to make use of all those coupons by then. Plan accordingly.

Q: If I renew PUR when I'm already a member, will the extra year stack on top of the length of my current membership?

A: Yes. So, say your membership is set to expire in August 2025. If you renew it, it will expire in August 2026.

Q: Can I renew my PUR online?

A: Yes, via

link.

Q: Can I renew my PUR membership and still get a B2G1 coupon, even if I'm already a PUR member?

A: Yes. Be aware that you can only have one B2G1 PUR coupon in your active offers at one time. So if you renew PUR to get a B2G1 coupon, and renew your PUR again before using the coupon, you will not get another coupon.

Q: How long does it take for the B2G1 coupon to show up?

A: It usually appears within 48 hours of renewing your membership. Check your "Active Offers" on the website or on the app. If it doesn't show up within 72 hours, you need to call customer service and have them manually issue you a code.

Q: Does the B2G1 coupon work on multiple items?

A: Yes. If you buy 6 items then you will get 2 free. If you buy 18 items then you will get 6 free.

Q: Do I have to ring up the items in a specific order when using a B2G1 coupon or during a B2G1 promotion?

A: No. The system automatically sorts the items you’re buying in descending order of price, and you get every third item for free.

Q: Do PUR reward certificates I bought with my PUR point work in conjunction with the B2G1 coupon, or with B2G1 promotions?

A: They do work. However, if the items you’re buying are all the same price, you just waste the coupon. How it works is that the rewards certificate takes the specified amount off the most expensive game, and if that game becomes the cheapest game, it becomes the free game. Therefore, if you were buying one $40 game along with two $35 games, and used a $5 off certificate, the $40 game would be reduced to $35, and you’re paying $70 for the three games. However, if you buy a $40 game along with two $35 games and use a $10 off certificate, the $40 game goes down to $30, and that becomes the free game. You’re still paying $70 for the three games, effectively wasting $5 of the coupon.

Q: Is there a limit to how many items you can buy?

A: Not according to policy, but if it’s an in-demand item, some stores may not let you buy more than one of the same item.

Q: Can GameStop order me a game on their website and ship it to the store?

A: Yes.

Q: Can GameStop ship an out-of-stock game from a nearby store so that I can buy it at my local store?

A: Yes, but you have to go to your local store and ask them to do so.

Q: What is the return policy?

A: Preowned products can be returned or exchanged within 7 days, no questions asked. New and unopened items can be returned or exchanged within 30 days, no questions asked. Defective products, including preowned and opened new merchandise, can be exchanged within 30 days. Like with other retailers, abuse of the return policy can get you banned from being able to return stuff.

Q: If I buy an item at one GameStop, can I return it to another GameStop?

A: As long as the item is within return policy, yes.

Q: Is there a limit on returns?

A: As of now, no one really knows. Your best bet is to do returns cautiously so that an employee won't flag your account and ban you from returns.

Q: Can you return an item in store that you bought on the website?

A: For most items, yes. Just bring the receipt. Certain items you will not be able to return in store, and this is clearly labeled on the product's page on the website.

Q: If I buy a bundle of items on the GameStop website, can I return individual items in the bundle, or do I have to return the whole bundle?

A: It depends. Sometimes, the receipt in the package will list all the items separately even if you buy a bundle, so SOMETIMES you can return individual items in a bundle. Other times, the items are listed together and you CAN'T return individual items.

Q: Can you buy something at one store, take it to another store, and return/rebuy it to take advantage of a promotion? Example, if there’s a B2G1 sale on Wii games and one store has one game I want, and another store has two games I want, can I buy the one game and return/rebuy it at the other store along with the other two games?

A: It depends on the employee, but generally this is allowed. Just let the employee know what you’re trying to do and they will most likely help you out, as this doesn’t hurt their total sales numbers.

Q: If you buy something with either a gift card or trade credit, do you have to pay sales tax?

A: For payments made with gift cards, you have to pay tax. For payments made with trade credit, it depends on the state. Some states such as Texas charge sales tax when paying with trade credit, whereas other states such as Illinois do not charge sales tax when paying with trade credit.

Q: What is a “refurbish” fee?

A: If you have a game where the disc is scratched, a portable system where the screen is scratched, a controller with buttons that stick, or something along those lines, the employee will charge you a refurbish fee on your trade in. This fee is the cost to ship the item to their warehouse so they can repair the item. This essentially means you will receive less when trading in the item. Refurbish fees can be as high as $7 for a game or accessory, and can be more for systems, depending on the issue. The higher the item trades in for, the higher the refurbish fee will be for trading it in if it is scratched, damaged, or doesn’t work.

Q: Can I buy PUR certificates from other people and use them for myself, with my own account?

A: There have been reports of both accounts getting permanently banned, so this is inadvisable. Do it at your own risk.

Q: What gift cards can I buy with GameStop gift cards and/or GameStop credit?

A: You can buy everything except gas gift cards, prepaid Visa gift cards, or eBay cards. Keep in mind some employees may not let you purchase gift cards with gift cards or credit, even though the point of sale allows it.

Q: Can I make multiple GameStop accounts?

A: Yes, you just need to use a different name, address, phone number, etc. ID is not required to make a new account, though some employees may tell you it is.

Q: So I can make like 10 different accounts to bypass the trade-in limit?

A: In many parts of the country ID IS required for trading things in, it depends on your local pawn laws. Sometimes they just check your ID to make sure it's you, but other times they will have to input information from your ID into the computer. If that is the case, you cannot do this. Anytime you trade in something and they're required to input your ID information, if that ID has already been used when trading in with another account,