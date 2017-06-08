GS Weekly Deals Thread: PLEASE READ THE FAQ BEFORE POSTING!

WELCOME TO THE NEW GAMESTOP DEALS THREAD.
B2G1 on all preowned games in the following series (mix and match, cheapest is free): Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, Madden, NBA2K, Star Wars Battlefront, Destiny - Lasts through June 20th
- $50 extra credit for any tech item (phone, tablet, iPod, streaming device, etc.) traded towards any new Xbox One system in the same transaction (EACH tech item will get $50 extra). Item must have a trade-in value of at least $0.02, so you may need to include a charging cable to get the extra $50 - Lasts through June 24th
- 50% bonus credit on games towards any preowned purchase. It is a bounce back coupon (generic universal code: EBC3055870) that will print on a receipt after any transaction is processed (so you have to buy or trade in something first to get the code). Just have the employee type the code - Lasts through June 24th
- 40% bonus credit on games/accessories towards the purchase/preorder of MXGP3, Rime, Zombie Chronicles, Valkyria Micro Machines, or Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood - Lasts through June 25th
- Download Bit Heroes for iOS/Android, get $5 off any preowned game coupon (details here) - Coupon lasts through June 30th
- 60% bonus credit on games when trading 6 or more games (or 40% bonus when trading 4+ games, OR 20% bonus when trading 2+ games) - Lasts through July 9th
- $25 bonus credit when trading in a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, New 3DS, or Vita - Lasts through July 9th
- 20% bonus credit when trading games/accessories towards Crash N'Sane Trilogy or Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - Lasts through July 9th
- 20% bonus credit when trading games/accessories towards a Steam card - Lasts through July 10th
- 40% trade-in bonus on all games/accessories when preordering Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, NBA 2K18, Madden NFL 18, Star Wars Battlefront 2, or Assassin's Creed Origins - Lasts through July 23rd
