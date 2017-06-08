Weekly Deals Thread: PLEASE READ THE FAQ BEFORE POSTING!

This is a wiki post, and can be edited by anyone to keep it up to date.

GameStop Thread FAQ

General GameStop Questions

Q: What are the current GameStop deals?

A: http://www.gamestop.com/deals



Q: Any useful website codes?

A: SAVER gives free shipping on all orders $25 or more. CAG16 takes 16% off all preowned games and accessories (does not stack with website B2G1 deals). Both codes stack together. If the website won't let you use them both at the same time, just try again later.

Q: Does GameStop price match?

A: No. In the rare case that a price in store differs from the GameStop website price, they might price match it for you. Otherwise, they don't price match at all.

Q: What are the benefits of being a PUR member? Should I be a PUR member?

A: Yes, you should. You get 10% more on all trade-ins, get 10% off all used games, get double the rewards points when buying used games or trading in games, and get a B2G1 coupon that works on all used games (works in store only, not online). It only costs $15 per year and comes with a magazine subscription to Game Informer (you can get it mailed to you or sent to your email digitally).



Q: How many rewards points do you get for each purchase or trade-in?

A: Non-PUR members get 10 points per every dollar spent and every dollar traded in (except for buying GameStop gift cards, which get 0 points). If you’re a PUR member, you get 20 points per every dollar spend on used preowned items and 20 points per every dollar traded in. Points usually post the day after the transaction.



Q: What is the most efficient thing to spend my PUR points on?

A: Every Cyber Monday, GameStop has a sale where all preowned rewards certificates are half off. Therefore, buying them on this day is the most efficient use of rewards points. However, the Cyber Monday coupons expire after a month, so if you have too many rewards points, you may not be able to make use of all those coupons by then. Plan accordingly.



Q: If I renew PUR when I'm already a member, will the extra year stack on top of the length of my current membership?

A: Yes. So, say your membership is set to expire in August 2025. If you renew it, it will expire in August 2026.



Q: Can I renew my PUR online?

A: Yes, via this link. Or, if you want the magazine digitally rather than it being sent to your house, this link.



Q: Can I renew my PUR membership and still get a B2G1 coupon, even if I'm already a PUR member?

A: Yes. Be aware that you can only have one B2G1 PUR coupon in your active offers at one time. So if you renew PUR to get a B2G1 coupon, and renew your PUR again before using the coupon, you will not get another coupon. You must use your first B2G1 coupon before renewing PUR again, or you will not get another coupon.



Q: How long does it take for the B2G1 coupon to show up?

A: It usually appears within 48 hours of renewing your membership. Check your "Active Offers" on the website or on the app. If it doesn't show up within 72 hours, you need to call customer service and have them manually issue you a code.



Q: Does the B2G1 coupon work on multiple items?

A: Yes. If you buy 6 items then you will get 2 free. If you buy 18 items then you will get 6 free.



Q: Do I have to ring up the items in a specific order when using a B2G1 coupon or during a B2G1 promotion?

A: No. The system automatically sorts the items you’re buying in descending order of price, and you get every third item for free.



Q: Do PUR reward certificates I bought with my PUR point work in conjunction with the B2G1 coupon, or with B2G1 promotions?

A: They do work. However, if the items you’re buying are all the same price, you just waste the coupon. How it works is that the rewards certificate takes the specified amount off the most expensive game, and if that game becomes the cheapest game, it becomes the free game. Therefore, if you were buying one $40 game along with two $35 games, and used a $5 off certificate, the $40 game would be reduced to $35, and you’re paying $70 for the three games. However, if you buy a $40 game along with two $35 games and use a $10 off certificate, the $40 game goes down to $30, and that becomes the free game. You’re still paying $70 for the three games, effectively wasting $5 of the coupon. If you’re bad at math, just make sure that the difference in price between your most expensive game and your least expensive game is LARGER THAN your coupon amount.



Q: Is there a limit to how many items you can buy?

A: Not according to policy, but if it’s an in-demand item, some stores may not let you buy more than one of the same item.



Q: Can GameStop order me a game on their website and ship it to the store?

A: Yes.



Q: Can GameStop ship an out-of-stock game from a nearby store so that I can buy it at my local store?

A: Yes, but you have to go to your local store and ask them to do so.



Q: What is the return policy?

A: Preowned products can be returned or exchanged within 7 days, no questions asked. New and unopened items can be returned or exchanged within 30 days, no questions asked. Defective products, including preowned and opened new merchandise, can be exchanged within 30 days. Like with other retailers, abuse of the return policy can get you banned from being able to return stuff.



Q: If I buy an item at one GameStop, can I return it to another GameStop?

A: As long as the item is within return policy, yes.



Q: Is there a limit on returns?

A: As of now, no one really knows. Your best bet is to do returns cautiously so that an employee won't flag your account and ban you from returns.



Q: Can you return an item in store that you bought on the website?

A: For most items, yes. Just bring the receipt. Certain items you will not be able to return in store, and this is clearly labeled on the product's page on the website.



Q: If I buy a bundle of items on the GameStop website, can I return individual items in the bundle, or do I have to return the whole bundle?

A: It depends. Sometimes, the receipt in the package will list all the items separately even if you buy a bundle, so SOMETIMES you can return individual items in a bundle. Other times, the items are listed together and you CAN'T return individual items.



Q: Can you buy something at one store, take it to another store, and return/rebuy it to take advantage of a promotion? Example, if there’s a B2G1 sale on Wii games and one store has one game I want, and another store has two games I want, can I buy the one game and return/rebuy it at the other store along with the other two games?

A: It depends on the employee, but generally this is allowed. Just let the employee know what you’re trying to do and they will most likely help you out, as this doesn’t hurt their total sales numbers.



Q: If you buy something with either a gift card or trade credit, do you have to pay sales tax?

A: For payments made with gift cards, you have to pay tax. For payments made with trade credit, it depends on the state. Some states such as Texas charge sales tax when paying with trade credit, whereas other states such as Illinois do not charge sales tax when paying with trade credit.



Q: What is a “refurbish” fee?

A: If you have a game where the disc is scratched, a portable system where the screen is scratched, a controller with buttons that stick, or something along those lines, the employee will charge you a refurbish fee on your trade in. This fee is the cost to ship the item to their warehouse so they can repair the item. This essentially means you will receive less when trading in the item. Refurbish fees can be as high as $7 for a game or accessory, and can be more for systems, depending on the issue. The higher the item trades in for, the higher the refurbish fee will be for trading it in if it is scratched, damaged, or doesn’t work.

Q: What are the exact refurb fees depending on the base values of the games/accessories? And what are the refurb fees for systems?

A: All we know so far:

$1 or $1.50 base = $0.75 refurb fee

$3 or $4 base = $1 refurb fee

$5, $6, or $7 base = $2 refurb fee

$8 base = $4 refurb fee

$17.50 base = $6 refurb fee

$24.50 base = $7 refurb fee

If you have a game and the employee refurbs it, please let us know the base value and what the refurb fee is so that we can put together a tier list!



Q: Can I buy PUR certificates from other people and use them for myself, with my own account?

A: There have been reports of both accounts getting permanently banned, so this is inadvisable. Do it at your own risk.



Q: What gift cards can I buy with GameStop gift cards and/or GameStop credit?

A: You can buy everything except gas or airline gift cards, prepaid Visa gift cards, eBay cards, or Amazon cards. Keep in mind some employees may not let you purchase gift cards with gift cards or credit, even though the point of sale allows it.



Q: Can I make multiple GameStop accounts?

A: Yes, you just need to use a different name, address, phone number, etc. ID is not required to make a new account, though some employees may tell you it is.



Q: So I can make like 10 different accounts to bypass the trade-in limit?

A: In many parts of the country ID IS required for trading things in, it depends on your local pawn laws. Sometimes they just check your ID to make sure it's you, but other times they will have to input information from your ID into the computer. If that is the case, you cannot do this. Anytime you trade in something and they're required to input your ID information, if that ID has already been used when trading in with another account, the two accounts become linked. Essentially, if they don't require ID to trade in where you live, then yes you can make a bunch of accounts to bypass the trade limit. If they do require ID for trade-ins, then you'll have to get someone else to make an account and trade for you.

Q: What exactly is this new thing called Amazon Cash?

A: Ferrari Racer made a great thread outlining Amazon Cash, so if you have any questions about it, read the FAQ on his thread You cannot use your trade credit for Amazon Cash. A: Ferrari Racer made a great thread outlining Amazon Cash, so if you have any questions about it, read the FAQ on his thread here

Trade-In General Questions

Q: Where can I see my trade-in history?

A: Login on m.poweruprewards.com (mobile site only), then go to "Card Activity."



Q: Should I keep my credit on my PUR card, and how much does it hold?

A: It is advisable to keep your credit on a trade card rather than your PUR card so that your credit isn't wiped if your account gets permanently banned and wiped from the system (this is not the same thing as a trade-in ban). The PUR card and generic trade cards hold a maximum of $1000 credit.



Q: I can't find *insert product here*'s trade-in value on the website!

A: First, make sure you're looking under the correct category (game, console, electronic). Second, try the app instead of the website. Sometimes the site doesn't list values, particularly for retro games.



Q: When do the trade-in values change?

A: They usually change every Wednesday, and sometimes on Friday when there is a stealth bump weekend.



Q: What is a stealth bump weekend?

A: A stealth bump weekend usually starts on the last Friday of the month, and usually lasts until the store closes the following Monday (three days later). During this time, GameStop raises the base trade-in values of many games.



Q: Should I wait for a stealth bump weekend to trade my stuff in?

A: You might get a better value if you wait, or the values might go down in between now and then. In general, if you’re satisfied with the current trade-in value, it is best to trade your things in sooner than later. But if a stealth bump is set to start soon, it would probably be better to wait for that.



Q: Can I trade in sealed games?

A: No. Open your games before you trade them in.



Q: Do you get less trade-in value if you trade your games without cases?

A: No. If an employee tells you otherwise, they are misinformed. If they insist, just go to a different store or go to a different employee, and contact a district manager to have them talk to the employee.



Q: If you put $5 down on a game preorder before it releases, can you still incrementally trade in things and put money down on it even way after it releases without picking it up?

A: It is possible, but some employees may insist that you pick it up or pay it in full.

Trade-In Promotion Questions

Q: What are the current trade-in promotions?

A: Click this link and scroll down, and PLEASE, READ THE FINE PRINT at the bottom of the page: http://www.gamestop.com/trade



Q: What do percentage bonuses work on? If I trade in a system during a 50% bonus, will the system get the 50% bonus?

A: Read the fine print. Most times it will say “valid for games and accessories only.” Once in a blue moon a bump will apply to systems as well, but this is very, VERY rare. There are also some bonuses that apply to “electronics,” which are tablets, phones, iPods, etc.

Q: How does the math work on percentage bonuses?

A: There are 3 main types of bonuses that occur: 50% bonus (60% with PUR), 40% bonus (50% with PUR), and 20% bonus (30% with PUR). You take the BASE CREDIT VALUE of the game and multiply it by 1.6 for a 50% bonus, 1.5 for a 40% bonus, or 1.3 for a 20% bonus. Example: You have a game with a $20 base credit value (or $22 with PUR). So during a 50%/40%/20% bonus, you would get $32/$30/$26 for the game respectively.



Q: What is the $5 bonus trade-in coupon?

A: Something that employees sometimes give out. DO NOT ASK FOR IT because there is a scan of this coupon right below this FAQ . It is a generic EBC code, so you can have the employee scan a picture of it, or just type in the coupon code at the register. Have the employee scan it during a trade-in, and you will receive $5 extra credit on your trade-in. Only works for credit and doesn't work for cash. This is a flat $5, not $5 per item. This coupon works on ANY item, even if its trade-in value is below $5 (contrary to what is stated on the coupon). The employee has full discretion to deny you the coupon if you don’t have a physical coupon filled out, or if the item is below a $5 base value.



Q: Does the $5 bonus coupon stack with other promotions, i.e. a 20% bonus towards the purchase of X?

A: Yes.



Q: If I preorder something to get a bonus, how much do I have to put down on the preorder?

A: You only have to put the minimum on the item, which is usually $5 for any game or accessory. Some employees will force you to pay off the item in full, but the register allows you to put down $5 and put the rest on a trade card.



Q: If I already have something preordered and there is a trade-in bonus for preordering that item, can I still get the bonus?

A: If the item is not paid off already, then you can trade in your stuff and put some of it towards the preorder. You can pay it off in full or put as low as $0.01 on the existing preorder, and it will trigger the bonus. If the item is already paid off in full, then you can still get the bonus if you pick up the already paid-off item and trade in your stuff in the same transaction.



Q: Can I preorder multiple of the same item?

A: Yes, but keep in mind that employees can see your preorders across all different stores. So if you preorder a game at both Store A and Store B for a trade-in promo, you might raise suspicion if the employee looks at your other preorders and sees that you have the same game preordered multiple times.



Q: If I preorder something to get a bonus, can I cancel it later?

A: Yes. Canceling the preorder hurts the employee’s numbers, so if it’s an employee you like, it would be better to move that preorder money to a preorder of a different game. This doesn’t hurt their numbers and is less suspicious than outright cancelling a preorder.



Q: An employee won’t let me cancel my preorder!

A: The employee is lying, and is doing what is best for his or her individual numbers. This is illegal for them to do. Come back when there’s a different employee working, move the preorder to a different game if possible, or contact a district manager to get the situation straightened out.

Trade-In Limits

Q: What are the trade-in limits per item?

A: You can trade in up to 4 items per platform per rolling 30 days. This applies to games, systems, accessories, and electronics. Going over this limit will get you trade-banned for 90 days, and possibly more for each repeat offense.



Q: What is "rolling 30 days?"

A: Say on day 1 you trade in $1000 worth of items, and on day 15 you trade in $999 worth of items, putting you just one dollar short of the limit. Then on day 31, you can trade in $1000 more worth of items. However, you will again be a dollar short of the limit, and won't be able to trade in anything until day 46 (on which you'll be allowed to trade up to $999 worth of items without getting banned).



Q: What is the overall trade-in limit?

A: The limit is believed to be $2000 per rolling 30 days for credit, and $500 per rolling 30 days for cash. These limits are independent of each other, so you can trade in $1800 worth of stuff in credit and $400 worth of stuff in cash and not be banned. Going over either of these limits will get you trade-banned for 90 days, and possibly more for each repeat offense.



Q: Is there a daily trade-in limit on games?

A: You cannot trade in more than one of the same game, per platform, per day. Some stores may not allow you to trade in the same game on multiple platforms in the same day. If you have two copies of the same game, you CAN go to two different GameStops in the same day to trade them in.



Q: Is there a daily trade-in limit on accessories?

A: Some stores impose a limit of 2 of the same accessory per day, some don’t.



Q: Is there a daily trade-in limit on electronics or systems?

A: One of the same item per day. If the systems are different models (i.e. a 60gb PS3 and a 500gb slim PS3) then you should be able to trade both of those on the same day, but some employees may deny you. Same with electronics – if you bring in an iPad Mini and an iPad Air, then you would technically be able to trade them both in at the same time, but some employees may say no.

General Tips

Q: People are talking about “the sheet.” Where can I find that?

A: DO NOT ASK FOR IT because an external link to it is posted right below this FAQ, in huge letters. It is also posted as a link in huge letters in blackbeard4886’s signature.



Q: I clicked on the link but all I get is a random gif!

A: You’re clicking on an outdated link. Click on the one on this page, or the link in the signature of a recent post by blackbeard.

Q: I clicked on the link but it says I need permission to access the document!

A: If you've had your account for awhile and made some helpful posts to contribute to the community, send a PM to the user "blackbeard4886" (minus the quotes) including your email address, and he will give you access. There will be an invitation email for the spreadsheet sent to your email address when accepted for access. All requests by clicking the spreadsheet sheet link directly will be ignored.

Q: What are the requirements for getting access to blackbeard's spreadsheet?

A: You must meet at least the following criteria:

1) CAG account must be at least 3 months old.

2) Must have at least 15 meaningful posts helping the community.

3) CAG account is not silenced or banned.

4) For security reasons an email address tied to a Google Account

*Note that even if you meet the above criteria, blackbeard still has the final say and reserves the right to revoke access at any time.

Q: When are new spreadsheet admissions black out dates?

A: Black out dates for new admissions to the spreadsheet will be the same as the monthly stealth bump. Starting the last Friday of the month through the following Monday. Starting the following Tuesday new admissions will resume.

Q: I don’t understand the sheet! How do I use it???

A: Just read it for a bit and you will begin to understand the layout. It lists prices and trade-in values of games at GameStop, Best Buy, RedBox, GameFly, etc. It’s even color-coded! Hint: green = good.



Q: What is a flip?

A: A flip is buying something at one retailer and selling it to another retailer for more money than you paid. Example: Best Buy has X game on sale for $14.99. You buy it at Best Buy for $14.99 and trade it in at GameStop for $20. You just flipped X game from Best Buy to GameStop.



Q: What is a boomerang?

A: A boomerang is buying a game at one retailer, and selling it to the same retailer (but a different store) for more money than you paid. Example, GameStop has Y game on sale for $9.99, and with a trade bonus it trades in for $15. You buy it at one GameStop for $9.99 and trade it in at the GameStop one town over for $15. You just boomerang’d Y game at GameStop.



Q: So can I just buy one game and then immediately trade it in at the same store?

A: No, the employee will almost certainly flag your account. Go to a different store.



Q: Can you get caught boomeranging?

A: Employees can see your transaction history, but they have to dig a bit to find it. It takes one day for a transaction to show up in your transaction history, so it is safer to boomerang if you’re doing so in the same day. Don’t give them a reason to look up your history, and you’ll be fine.

Q: What happens during a trade ban and how do I know if I'm trade banned?

A: You will be unable to trade in anything using your account for 90 days (possibly more on subsequent trade bans). Your credit and points will be fine, and you can buy things like normal. The only way to tell you're trade banned is if you try to trade something in. "Trade limit exceeded" will pop up on the computer screen.

Q: How can I avoid attracting the attention of junior detective employees? And what if my store already knows who I am?

A: Just play it cool. Don't brag that you're flipping these games or that you bought them cheap somewhere. In general, just be friendly and make small talk. The more you talk about the employee and shift the focus onto them, the less they will quiz you on your trade-ins. Also, try not to do huge trades ($500+) and try not to have tons of points (50k+) on your account. If employees mention you're trading a lot or that you have a lot of points, just mention that you're saving the points for something or that you're saving the credit for something expensive (a HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset, for example). In addition, try not to carry a huge balance on one trade card ($500+). Employees often read your balance at the end of the transaction and may remember you for having a huge credit balance.

Q: An employee was mean to me! Should I fill out the survey?

A: It is best to not do negative surveys. They can draw attention to your account. Positive surveys aren't nearly as risky, as they don't tend to cause employees to dig into your account and transaction history. If an employee is a jerk to you, just shrug it off and move on.

Q: I preordered something for a promo bonus. How/when should I cancel it?

A: It is generally advised to cancel a preorder after the game is released, and put the credit onto another future preorder. This doesn't harm the employees' numbers or draw attention to you. If you absolutely have to cancel a preorder and can't put it towards anything else. then make sure it's not the same employee who originally took your preorder, as they may remember you. No need to be overly apologetic, as one canceled preorder won't tank their numbers. However, you should avoid canceling multiple preorders at once, as this can completely ruin an employee's numbers for the week.

Q: An employee won't let me put just $5 down to trigger a preorder bonus, they're making me pay it ALL off!

A: Don't overreact or make a stink about it. Go back when there is a different employee and try again. If that doesn't work, go to a different GameStop. Alternatively, just create another preorder and cancel it, move it to something else, or return it later.

Q: How will I know when there are flips or boomerangs?

A: We’ll probably be talking about them in the thread, and there will probably be a lot during a stealth bump weekend at the end of the month. Keep checking the sheet if you’re unsure.



Q: Is it against the law to flip or boomerang games?

A: No, but some employees take their job too seriously and will report you to loss prevention for doing so, which in turn can get your account trade banned.



Q: What can I do to not get caught flipping or boomeranging?

A: Be cool, and don’t be dumb. Unwrap all your games and take off any price stickers before you trade stuff in. Small talk is your friend!



Q: What are the best flips right now?

A: Do not ask this in the thread!!! Read through the thread and we will often post good flips that we find. Also check the Target, Walmart, Amazon, etc. threads here on CAG, they often list cheap/clearance games that make good flips to GameStop.



Q: Should I trade my games now?

A: Up to you. Check blackbeard's sheet where he graciously outlines every past stealth bump by month, and see if your games are consistently bumped. Nintendo stuff tends to hold its value, Sony and Microsoft not so much.



Q: I was considering buying this game to flip but I don't know if my profit margin is good enough, is it a good flip?

A: We can't tell you how to spend your money. Some people need to at least double their money output, some are content with making $90 off a $60 purchase. Do what your budget allows and what you deem to be worth it.

Q: Hey, I see that there is a GameStop Reddit page! Should I post there?

A: DO NOT, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, POST ANYTHING REMOTELY INVOLVING FLIPPING OR ANYTHING ELSE SHADY ON THAT REDDIT. It is probably in your best interest to not post anything there at all. GameStop employees are the ones who most frequent that Reddit page. As a community, the last thing we want is more junior detectives on our case. So please, PLEASE, steer clear of posting on that Reddit page.



Q: I have a question that isn't touched on in this FAQ. i.e., will x promo stack with y promo?

A: Feel free to ask and we will try our best to help. If nobody knows, please don't repeatedly ask. Instead, try it out and let us know!

Q: Ultimately, what should I take away from this FAQ?

A: Follow the limits strictly, play it cool, keep to yourself, follow the sheets, and stay off the GameStop Reddit. Most importantly, remember: LOOSE LIPS SINK SHIPS.





