CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Hyrule Warriors Legends (3DS) - $21.99 at Best Buy, plus other clearance 3DS game deals

By Josef, Today, 12:44 PM

Josef

Posted Today, 12:44 PM

Most of these dropped in price last night.  Prices listed before GCU discount.  All are in stock for shipping as of the time of the first post.

 

Hyrule Warriors Legends - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=9507151

 

Disney's Magical World 2 - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5327800

 

Yokai Watch 2: Bony Spirits - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5326801

 

Yokai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5326700

 

Tomadachi Life (Nintendo Selects) - $10.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5408000

 

Lego City Undercover (Nintendo Selects) - $13.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5407900

 

Chibi-Robo: Zip Lash (game only) - $11.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=4220900


bobaroo2

Posted Today, 01:18 PM

I like hyrule warriors legends on the new 3ds, reminds me to go back and finish it

benjamouth

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

Nice find Josef, picked up Yokai Watch 2: Bony Spirits and Disney's Magical World 2.

 

Thanks!


