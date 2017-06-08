Hyrule Warriors Legends (3DS) - $21.99 at Best Buy, plus other clearance 3DS game deals

Posted Today, 12:44 PM

Most of these dropped in price last night. Prices listed before GCU discount. All are in stock for shipping as of the time of the first post.

Hyrule Warriors Legends - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=9507151

Disney's Magical World 2 - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5327800

Yokai Watch 2: Bony Spirits - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5326801

Yokai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls - $21.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5326700

Tomadachi Life (Nintendo Selects) - $10.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5408000

Lego City Undercover (Nintendo Selects) - $13.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5407900

Chibi-Robo: Zip Lash (game only) - $11.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=4220900