CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 6/11-6/17

By Tyrok, Today, 04:00 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

Games:

  • :gba: Arms $59.99 (Available Friday)
  • :gba: :xb1: :ps4: Cars 3: Driven To Win $59.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Prey $39.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: Horizon: Zero Dawn $39.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: MLB The Show 17 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Mass Effect: Andromeda $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V $29.99 Save $30

Everything Else:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
  • Neon Yellow Joy-Con (L/R) $79.99
  • Sony PlayStation 4 Limited Edition Gold 1TB Console $249.99 Save $50
  • Sony Gold Wireless Stereo Headset for PlayStation 4 $79.99 Save $20
  • All Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers $39.99 each
  • Save $50 on any Xbox One Console (Excludes Minecraft Bundle)
  • Save up to $15 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Free Rocket League digital download code with purchase of a 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership
  • Turtle Beach XO One Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One $64.99 Save $15
  • Afterglow AG 9 Gaming Wireless Headset $79.99 Save $20
  • Save $20 on The Lego Batman Movie Dimensions Story Pack when you buy The Lego Batman Movie on Blu-ray

New Release Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • John Wick: Chapter 2 Only @ BB Steelbook $19.99 Save $5
  • John Wick: Chapter 2 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • The Lego Batman Movie Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99
  • The Lego Batman Movie 3D $29.99
  • The Lego Batman Movie 4K $29.99
  • Spider-Man Legacy Collection Only @ BB Steelbook $59.99
  • Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire $14.99 Save $3
  • Grimm: Season Six $34.99 Save $8
  • Power: Season Three $34.99 Save $1

Bluecomputerpro  

Bluecomputerpro

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

Thanks OP
May the ghost of Cheap Ass past guide us on our path to CAG greatness

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 04:05 PM

$40 Prey, woop woop! That's what I've been waiting for.

 

(also although it lists PS4/Xone, it always discounts the PC versions as well)


dudebythepool  

dudebythepool

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

No more trade bonus at best buy 😭😭

#5 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:07 PM

Cars 3, finally!


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

No more trade bonus at best buy

historically trade bonuses are very limited in the summer months at best buy. even in years when they were doing the bonus more than they have this year it would dry up in june and july.


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

No more trade bonus at best buy

 

historically trade bonuses are very limited in the summer months at best buy. even in years when they were doing the bonus more than they have this year it would dry up in june and july.

Used games aren't even sold in stores anymore so it might happen less often now.


Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 04:18 PM

$40 Prey, woop woop! That's what I've been waiting for.

 

(also although it lists PS4/Xone, it always discounts the PC versions as well)

Time to return my Target order! In for Prey as well.


dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

Nioh should be 40 as well as part of the PlayStation sale

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

Used games aren't even sold in stores anymore so it might happen less often now.

wow, didnt realize that, havent been in a best buy store other than to do a store pickup in a long time.


ravens52bears54  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

I'll probably buy a few PS4 controllers, John Wick 2 and the LEGO Batman movie. 


Let's go O's!

steelcurtain11  

steelcurtain11

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

Dang, was hoping to get the minecraft Xbox bundle for $200. Haven't seen it in awhile. Anyone know of anywhere else to get a bundle for $200?

ravens52bears54  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

$40 Prey, woop woop! That's what I've been waiting for.

 

(also although it lists PS4/Xone, it always discounts the PC versions as well)

Prey is excellent. The only negative about it is that if you're a trophy/cheevo hunter you'll have to play it at least three times.

 

Used games aren't even sold in stores anymore so it might happen less often now.

Really? I was just in my store the other day and I could've sworn they still had used games on the shelves.


Let's go O's!

Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Today, 04:23 PM

Free Rocket League download code with purchase of a 3 month? That is a pretty good deal, no?


miami+goat.png

 

Interested in Madden 17 & NBA 2k17 SIM Leagues? Check out Clutch Playerz

Darby27  

Darby27

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

Free Rocket League download code with purchase of a 3 month? That is a pretty good deal, no?

You're basically paying $10 for Rocket League since the 3 month codes usually go on sale for $15.


Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.

