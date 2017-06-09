Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

possible Gamestop website credit card breach

By sevast, Today, 12:42 AM

sevast

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

Just an FYI rather than a deal, but I got a letter today about a possible credit card breach on the Gamestop website. It was a pretty long period of time from August 10, 2016 to February 9, 2017. It only talks about the website, but I made in-store purchases in that time frame too. I assume the letter would have talked about in-store if that were an issue. Sadly, it says that the stolen info could have included name, address, card number, expiration date, and the CVV code! Gamestop isn't supposed to store the CVV, but from the way the letter is worded it sounds like the stuff was possibly stolen as the purchase was made through the website. It almost sounds like if your stuff was just stored in the website and you didn't make a purchase in that time frame that you're ok. I'm calling right now to cancel the card!

 

I've attached the front and back of the letter with my info removed.

 

page1edit.png

page2edit.png

 

edit: reworded to make it more a possibility than a sure thing since that's how the letter seems to be worded?


Flash15

Posted Today, 12:45 AM

Real CAGs have never entered their CC info and have only used trade credit and gift cards online ;) 


zlatour

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

sorabora

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

Got one today as well.


NeoMonk

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

shipping kills it


ritchardf

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

why remove your info? gamestop didnt


SpudimusPrime89

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

Yeah, I got a letter the other day too. Thankfully, I've had nothing out of the ordinary happen on my card.

chuckinkc

Posted Today, 12:52 AM

I had a 99 dollar iTunes charge on my card. I'm guessing this is what it came from. Used my card in February for a digital game. Never again GS.


XthemastaX

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

Got one today. I thought I didn't use any CC/DC until I realized that I used debit a while back on the first month specified in that date-range. Then again, I had the card removed right after I placed my orders in said timeframe. No suspicious/fraudulant charges for me :D


sorabora

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

I'm gonna head to my local store and see if they know anything about this.  Maybe suspicious individuals have been coming in and looking at credit cards as people use them in the store.


wakkawakka

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

Oh another one? OK then. Move along folks. Nothing to see here. Just usual stuff.

zebular

Posted Today, 12:58 AM

I think GameStop and Sony are in a competition to see who can be the most incompetent with their customers payments.


Squarehard

Posted Today, 01:02 AM

Funny how this was reported months ago, yet they only send the letters out now to let people know.

 

Well played, Gamestop.

 

1380595359_The%20Wire%20-%20Bunk%20Morel


Ratmonkey

Posted Today, 01:06 AM

Oh another one? OK then. Move along folks. Nothing to see here. Just usual stuff.


MachRay

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

Why does the title of this thread include "possible"? Didn't it actually happen?


Tithenion

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

Yeah, and in my case I found out about this a month or two ago the hard way when I started having charges show up in weird places. Was easy to figure out once I got this letter since it was the only purchase I made at GS online during this period.

untoldsorrow

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

Yup, I just got a Netflix charge on my debit few days ago.  I already contacted my bank and got the charge removed along with new card and pin.  Definitely check your account if you used your card on their website.  I only made 1 order as a GUEST at their website and of course, this is what I get for shopping at Gamestop...


Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 01:24 AM

this is going to end like the old Gamestop TIV thread isn't it


limelight022

Posted Today, 01:25 AM

"Just an FYI rather than a deal..."

 

So dont fucking post it here.


