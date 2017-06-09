possible Gamestop website credit card breach

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

Just an FYI rather than a deal, but I got a letter today about a possible credit card breach on the Gamestop website. It was a pretty long period of time from August 10, 2016 to February 9, 2017. It only talks about the website, but I made in-store purchases in that time frame too. I assume the letter would have talked about in-store if that were an issue. Sadly, it says that the stolen info could have included name, address, card number, expiration date, and the CVV code! Gamestop isn't supposed to store the CVV, but from the way the letter is worded it sounds like the stuff was possibly stolen as the purchase was made through the website. It almost sounds like if your stuff was just stored in the website and you didn't make a purchase in that time frame that you're ok. I'm calling right now to cancel the card!

I've attached the front and back of the letter with my info removed.

edit: reworded to make it more a possibility than a sure thing since that's how the letter seems to be worded?