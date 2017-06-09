Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

GameStop Pro Day Sale Sat 6/10

By phoenixfre, Today, 08:09 AM

#1 phoenixfre  

phoenixfre

Posted Today, 08:09 AM

Prices Valid for GameStop PRO Members Only

 

$49.99

:xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition

:xb1: :ps4: The Surge

:ps4: Yakuza 0

:xb1: :ps4: LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack

 

$44.99

:xb1: :ps4: Destiny: The Collection (Bonus 500 Destiny Silver with purchase)

 

$39.99

:xb1: :ps4: LEGO City Undercover (also on Switch)

:xb1: :ps4: Prey

:xb1: :ps4: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

:xb1: :ps4: Dark Souls 3

:ps4: :vita: Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X

:ps4: Nioh (Bloodborne included with purchase)

:xb1: :ps4: Farming Simulator 17

:xb1: :ps4: Styx: Shards of Darkness

Super Bomberman R (on Switch)

Just Dance 2017 (on Switch)

:360: :ps3: :wiiu: LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack

:xb1: :ps4: Guitar Hero Live Supreme Party Edition

 

$29.99

:xb1: :ps4: Battlefield 1

:xb1: :ps4: :pc: Overwatch

:xb1: :ps4: :pc: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

:xb1: :ps4: :pc: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

:xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V

:xb1: :ps4: Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

:xb1: :ps4: Troll

:ps4: Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

:xb1: :ps4: Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition

:xb1: :ps4: Dishonored 2

:xb1: :ps4: PES 2017

:3ds: Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

 

$24.99

:xb1: Halo Wars 2

:xb1: Gears of War 2

:xb1: :ps4: XCOM 2

:xb1: :ps4: BioShock: The Collection

 

$19.99

:xb1: :ps4: NBA 2K17

:xb1: :ps4: WWE 2K17

:xb1: :ps4: Titanfall 2

:xb1: :ps4: LEGO Worlds

:xb1: :ps4: Rocket League

:xb1: :ps4: Outlast Trinity

:xb1: :ps4: Stardew Valley

:xb1: :ps4: Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series

:xb1: :ps4: Mortal Kombat XL

:xb1: :ps4: Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

:xb1: :ps4: Mafia III

:xb1: :ps4: Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

:xb1: :ps4: Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition

:ps4: Loading Human

:ps4: Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

:xb1: :ps4: Yooka-Laylee

:xb1: :ps4: Batman: Return to Arkham

:xb1: :ps4: LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

:360: :ps3: Call of Duty: Black Ops Collection 1-3

:xb1: :ps4: Doom

:xb1: :ps4: Project Cars: Game of the Year Edition

 

$14.99

:xb1: :ps4: :pc: Deformers

:xb1: :ps4: 7 Days to Die

:ps4: Tom Clancy's: The Division

:xb1: :ps4: The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series: A New Frontier

:xb1: R.B.I. Baseball 2017

 

$9.99

:xb1: :ps4: :pc: Has Been Heroes (also on Switch)

:ps4: ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny

 

Other Deals

10% More Trade Credit (Games and Accessories)

10% Off Pre-Owned (Games and Accessories)

B1G1 50% Off All Collectibles

$50 Extra Credit Towards PS4 Pro (for trading PS4, Xbox One, and Switch systems)

Buy Any Xbox One S Console and Get The LEGO Batman Movie on Digital 4K

50% Off All Strategy Guides

Various Accessory and Gift Card Deals (found on the last page)

 

Full ad visible here: http://www.gamestop...._061017_WEB.pdf

Credit to blackbeard4886 for first posting the full ad.


pstash78

Posted Today, 08:58 AM  

pstash78

Posted Today, 08:58 AM

Thanks OP but ever since having Best Buy's GCU & Amazon Prime this has been my reaction to GS's Pro Day Sale...

 

unimpressed-dog-face-not-impressed.jpg


There are 4 types of people in this website:  Cheap Ass Gamers, New Ass Gamers, Late Ass Gamers, & Frugal Ass Gamers.  CAGs are known to be on top of the deals to be had.  NAGs are the lazy newbies looking for deals without putting simple effort into a quick search just a finger click(s) away for the earlier posts within the same forum. LAGs are known to be late to the discussion of known deals.  FAGs are under the radar freeloading lurkers begging for the opportunity of freebie codes.

