GameStop Pro Day Sale Sat 6/10

Posted Today, 08:09 AM

Prices Valid for GameStop PRO Members Only

$49.99

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition

The Surge

Yakuza 0

LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack

$44.99

Destiny: The Collection (Bonus 500 Destiny Silver with purchase)

$39.99

LEGO City Undercover (also on Switch)

Prey

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Dark Souls 3

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X

Nioh (Bloodborne included with purchase)

Farming Simulator 17

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Super Bomberman R (on Switch)

Just Dance 2017 (on Switch)

LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack

Guitar Hero Live Supreme Party Edition

$29.99

Battlefield 1

Overwatch

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Grand Theft Auto V

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

Troll

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition

Dishonored 2

PES 2017

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

$24.99

Halo Wars 2

Gears of War 2

XCOM 2

BioShock: The Collection

$19.99

NBA 2K17

WWE 2K17

Titanfall 2

LEGO Worlds

Rocket League

Outlast Trinity

Stardew Valley

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series

Mortal Kombat XL

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Mafia III

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition

Loading Human

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Yooka-Laylee

Batman: Return to Arkham

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Call of Duty: Black Ops Collection 1-3

Doom

Project Cars: Game of the Year Edition

$14.99

Deformers

7 Days to Die

Tom Clancy's: The Division

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series: A New Frontier

R.B.I. Baseball 2017

$9.99

Has Been Heroes (also on Switch)

ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny

Other Deals

10% More Trade Credit (Games and Accessories)

10% Off Pre-Owned (Games and Accessories)

B1G1 50% Off All Collectibles

$50 Extra Credit Towards PS4 Pro (for trading PS4, Xbox One, and Switch systems)

Buy Any Xbox One S Console and Get The LEGO Batman Movie on Digital 4K

50% Off All Strategy Guides

Various Accessory and Gift Card Deals (found on the last page)

Full ad visible here: http://www.gamestop...._061017_WEB.pdf

Credit to blackbeard4886 for first posting the full ad.