Resident Evil 7 (PS4) for $23.99 with free shipping @ Newegg

Newegg has Resident Evil 7 on PS4 for $23.99 with coupon code EMCRGRK68. (This will sign you up for their email newsletter).
https://m.newegg.com...N82E16879233116
Free shipping, plus most people don't pay tax.
Credit to Discombobulated on slickdeals.
By whitereflection, Today, 11:53 AM
Posted Today, 11:55 AM
Posted Today, 11:58 AM
Amazing deal for this game if you don't already have it.
Posted Today, 11:58 AM
Came to post this and also to recommend it. One of my favorite games of the year thus far along with Horizon Zero Dawn and Nier (both on sale this weekend for $32 with GCU). What a great year it's been for games!