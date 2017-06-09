Jump to content

Resident Evil 7 (PS4) for $23.99 with free shipping @ Newegg

By whitereflection, Today, 11:53 AM

#1 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   4808 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 11:53 AM

Newegg has Resident Evil 7 on PS4 for $23.99 with coupon code EMCRGRK68. (This will sign you up for their email newsletter).

Free shipping, plus most people don't pay tax.
Credit to Discombobulated on slickdeals.

#2 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2053 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 11:55 AM

Amazing deal for this game if you don't already have it.
#3 Indiansfan008   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   209 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 11:58 AM

Came to post this and also to recommend it. One of my favorite games of the year thus far along with Horizon Zero Dawn and Nier (both on sale this weekend for $32 with GCU). What a great year it's been for games!


