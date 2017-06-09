Jump to content

Nintendo Switch: Has-Been Heroes (digital) $9.99 Gamestop.

By WilliamG, Today, 07:04 PM

WilliamG  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

I REALLY dig this game, and was recommending to a friend when I noticed it was on sale for half the price I paid for it a few weeks back (go figure).

 

Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Today, 07:05 PM

PSA: Use PayPal. GameStop had a security breach and card info was stolen and they didn't tell people until months later.


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 07:07 PM

o.o hm.. Those reviews seem to indicate this game may drop further.

WilliamG  

WilliamG

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

o.o hm.. Those reviews seem to indicate this game may drop further.

 

Sadly, the game should have been held back a few days. The first patch fixed SO many of the reviewer-code issues. Shame for the developer. 


