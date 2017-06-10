Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

20% back in Plenti points on BB, GS, & Xbox GC's @ RA 6/11-17

The upcoming week's Rite Aid ad features 2 gift-card rebates:

  • Earn 500 Plenti points when you buy $25 of these items ... GameStop & Xbox
  • Earn 1000 Plenti points when you buy $50 of these items ... Best Buy

... plus a few other Plenti rebates like Applebee's, IHOP, Bass Pro, Texas Roadhouse, Kohl's, Nike, and Regal cinemas.

 

Small print says the following ...
 

Limit 2 offers per customer. Plenti points earned at Rite Aid generally credit to account 6am day after issuance. Expire after 2 years. Must fully enroll and have at least 200 points to use Plenti points. See http://plenti.com/terms for details. Plenti points are worth at least $1 in savings for every 100 points earned. No mix & match. Applicable sales tax applies.

Obviously the most ideal benefit would be to purchase more GC's the day after your 1st GC's so that you're not stuck with a Plenti point surplus. GameStop GC's can also be used to purchase PSN/Xbox/Steam online GC's & get instant delivery by email, so there's multiple uses you can do with GC's. :-D


