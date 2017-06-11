Meijer Father's Day Sale - B1G1 40% off, B1G1 amiibo, 10% off coupon

https://www.meijer.c...s:HP:ViewYourAd
Sale is pretty similar to other stores this week
Posted 11 June 2017 - 04:02 AM
Posted 11 June 2017 - 05:17 AM
If Meijer didn't re-stock amiibo, then this isn't much of a sale. And I'm not even talking about the Link and rare ones... I'd buy some of the older Super Mario series if I could find them.
Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:05 AM
They basically have nothing but animal crossing amiibos at this point.
Posted 11 June 2017 - 01:27 PM
There's going to be a 10% off general merchandise coupon available later this week.
Posted 11 June 2017 - 01:56 PM
Wonder if this will work with the Microsoft Xbox one console $50 off. $199 - 10% would be very tempting
Posted Yesterday, 07:07 PM
https://www.meijer.c...:FathersDaySale
3 day sale ad- $20 off your next shopping trip when you buy a 3DS XL.
I hope I can find a Switch and apply the 10% coupon, but probably not...
Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM
Just got that 10% off coupon a minute ago if some of you are waiting for it
Posted Today, 01:48 AM
Is it an email for the code or can I just clip it from the mperks app?
Posted Today, 02:32 AM
Posted Today, 02:39 AM
Posted Today, 02:42 AM
Clip it in mperks app.
Starts at midnight. Ugh there's a Switch at my store. Hope it stays
Went and looked at mine. No Switch for me sadly.
Posted Today, 02:54 AM
There are possible Rewards you can combine as well in the app. Spend over $150 and get $6 off your next shopping trip. Rewards are YMMV.
Posted Today, 02:55 AM
I love the 10% code... but the timing sucks. I'd get BOTW with it if I could.
Posted Today, 03:02 AM
I was told tonight a truck just dropped off new inventory and that I should check in the morning.
If you checked your store after 10pm, it's possible they could have put them in the back too.
Posted Today, 03:49 AM
Thanks for the heads up have to go check tomorrow.
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
