Meijer Father's Day Sale - B1G1 40% off, B1G1 amiibo, 10% off coupon

By Ferrari Racer, Jun 11 2017 04:02 AM

#1 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 June 2017 - 04:02 AM

https://www.meijer.c...s:HP:ViewYourAd

 

Sale is pretty similar to other stores this week


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#2 soonersfan60  

soonersfan60

Posted 11 June 2017 - 05:17 AM

If Meijer didn't re-stock amiibo, then this isn't much of a sale. And I'm not even talking about the Link and rare ones... I'd buy some of the older Super Mario series if I could find them.


#3 Liquid Metal  

Liquid Metal

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:05 AM

They basically have nothing but animal crossing amiibos at this point.


#4 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 June 2017 - 01:27 PM

There's going to be a 10% off general merchandise coupon available later this week.


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#5 Previously someTooL  

Previously someTooL

Posted 11 June 2017 - 01:56 PM

There's going to be a 10% off general merchandise coupon available later this week.

Wonder if this will work with the Microsoft Xbox one console $50 off. $199 - 10% would be very tempting

Edit. Never mind...seems like $249 is going to after the $50 discount.

#6 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 07:07 PM

https://www.meijer.c...:FathersDaySale

 

3 day sale ad- $20 off your next shopping trip when you buy a 3DS XL.

 

I hope I can find a Switch and apply the 10% coupon, but probably not...


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#7 DSBrad  

DSBrad

Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM

Just got that 10% off coupon a minute ago if some of you are waiting for it


E3 2017 Coverage!

#8 appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 01:48 AM

Just got that 10% off coupon a minute ago if some of you are waiting for it

Is it an email for the code or can I just clip it from the mperks app?

#9 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

Clip it in mperks app.

Starts at midnight. Ugh there's a Switch at my store. Hope it stays

Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#10 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

Sorry it starts at 6am not midnight

Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#11 DSBrad  

DSBrad

Posted Today, 02:42 AM

Clip it in mperks app.

Starts at midnight. Ugh there's a Switch at my store. Hope it stays

Went and looked at mine. No Switch for me sadly.


E3 2017 Coverage!

#12 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

There are possible Rewards you can combine as well in the app. Spend over $150 and get $6 off your next shopping trip. Rewards are YMMV.


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#13 RoboSonic  

RoboSonic

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

I love the 10% code... but the timing sucks. I'd get BOTW with it if I could.


#14 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 03:02 AM

Went and looked at mine. No Switch for me sadly.

I was told tonight a truck just dropped off new inventory and that I should check in the morning.

 

If you checked your store after 10pm, it's possible they could have put them in the back too.


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#15 DSBrad  

DSBrad

Posted Today, 03:49 AM

I was told tonight a truck just dropped off new inventory and that I should check in the morning.

 

If you checked your store after 10pm, it's possible they could have put them in the back too.

Thanks for the heads up have to go check tomorrow.


E3 2017 Coverage!

#16 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

I finally have a switch. $288 after tax plus $8 off my next shopping trip

Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

