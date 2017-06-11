Fry's Ads 6/11-17

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$18.98
Animal Crossing: New Leaf: Welcome Amiibo
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Kirby Triple Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
$199.96
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld
PS3
$59.99 (B&M only)
Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership
$129.99 (valid thru Sun.) (6/10)
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
PS4
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99 ($19 - $10 MiR)
Antec PS4 Cooler
$19.99
Doom
Fallout 4
$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/10)
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$24.95
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
$29.96
Dishonored 2
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
$38 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $48 (6/10)
Afterglow LVL 5 Stereo Headset
$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
For Honor
MLB: The Show '17
Prey
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$44.99
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
$59.99
Cars 3: Driven to Win (Avail. Tue.)
Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership (B&M only)
$129.99 (valid thru Sun.) (6/10)
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
$249.99 (B&M only)
PS4 1TB Slim Console: Gold Edition w/ Extra Gold Dualshock 4 Controller
$399
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Playstation VR Worlds
WiiU
$18.98
Donkey Kong Country Returns (Wii)
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD
Lego City Undercover
Rodea: The Sky Soldier
Super Mario All-Stars (Wii)
Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii)
Switch
$59.28
Arms (Avail. Fri.)
$59.99
Cars 3: Driven to Win (Avail. Tue.)
XBox 360
$24.99 (B&M only)
XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership
XBox One
$19.99
Doom
Fallout 4
$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $24.99 (6/10)
Play and Charge Kit
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Plantronics Gamecom 318LX Headset
$24.95
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
$24.99 (B&M only) ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership
$29.95
Gears of War 4
$29.96
Dishonored 2
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
$29.99
Halo Wars 2
$39.99
For Honor
Prey
$44.99
Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
$49.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (6/10)
Stereo Headset
$59.99
Cars 3: Driven to Win (Avail. Tue.)
$64.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset
$249
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 w/ Free Wireless Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3 w/ Free Wireless Controller
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2 w/ Free Wireless Controller
PC
$19.99
Azio EXO1 Gaming Mouse
Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds
$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/10)
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$24.99
Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad
$29.99
Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick
$39.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (6/10)
Creative Sound Blaster X Siege M04 Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mose
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$59.99
Azio MGK1 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.95
Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Chrome Lighting Headset
$79.99
Roccat Tyon Laser Gaming Mouse
$99.99
Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue
Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Red
$139.99
Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
Price Varies
8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver
Emio 6' Extension Controller Cable
Emio NES Edge Joystick
Emio NES The Edge Gamepad
Hyperkin 6' Extension Controller Cable
Hori NES Classic Deluxe Carrying Case
Nyko Extend Link
Nyko Miniboss AAA Wireless Controller
Old Skool 6' Extension Controller Cable
Old Skool Wired Controller
$10.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Nyko Miniboss Wireless Controller
$189 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (6/10) / $199
NVidia Shield Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass
$299
NVidia Shield Pro 500GB Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass
Blu-Ray
$1.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4 - $7.99
20 Millions Miles to Earth/It Came From Beneath the Sea
Are We There Yet?
Frankenstein: The Complete Mini-Series
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Gamera 4-Movie Collection: Volume 1
Gamera 4-Movie Collection: Volume 2
Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob: The Complete Series
Gridiron Gang
Hostel/Hostel Part II
Identity/Vacancy
The Messengers/Freedomland
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: America's National Parks: An Eagle's View
Old Gringo
The Replacement Killers/Truth or Consequences, N.M.
Spaced Invaders
Sun, Sand & Sweat 4-Movie Collection
The United States Military: A History of Heroes
Up From Slavery
Vertical Limit/Stealth
$5.99
47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Battleship (w/ UV)
The Breakfast Club (w/ UV)
Howard the Duck
Inglourious Basterds
Jaws (w/ UV)
Killer Elite (w/ UV)
King Kong Escapes
Life
The Lorax (Blu+DVD)
Midway
Oblivion (Blu+DVD)
Paul (w/ UV)
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Waterworld
$9.99
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hop (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Transformers
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Age of Extinction
$12.99
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
DVD
$4.99
Transformers
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.