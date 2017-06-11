Fry's Ads 6/11-17

Posted Today, 05:31 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$18.98

Animal Crossing: New Leaf: Welcome Amiibo

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

Kirby Triple Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team



$199.96

Black New 3DS XL Handheld

Blue New 3DS XL Handheld



PS3



$59.99 (B&M only)

Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership



$129.99 (valid thru Sun.) (6/10)

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



PS4



$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99 ($19 - $10 MiR)

Antec PS4 Cooler



$19.99

Doom

Fallout 4



$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/10)

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$24.95

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege



$29.96

Dishonored 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition



$38 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $48 (6/10)

Afterglow LVL 5 Stereo Headset



$39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

For Honor

MLB: The Show '17

Prey

Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$44.99

Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands



$59.99

Cars 3: Driven to Win (Avail. Tue.)

Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership (B&M only)



$129.99 (valid thru Sun.) (6/10)

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



$249.99 (B&M only)

PS4 1TB Slim Console: Gold Edition w/ Extra Gold Dualshock 4 Controller



$399

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Playstation VR Worlds



WiiU



$18.98

Donkey Kong Country Returns (Wii)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

Lego City Undercover

Rodea: The Sky Soldier

Super Mario All-Stars (Wii)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii)



Switch



$59.28

Arms (Avail. Fri.)



$59.99

Cars 3: Driven to Win (Avail. Tue.)



XBox 360



$24.99 (B&M only)

XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership



XBox One



$19.99

Doom

Fallout 4



$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $24.99 (6/10)

Play and Charge Kit



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Plantronics Gamecom 318LX Headset



$24.95

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege



$24.99 (B&M only) ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

XBox Live 3-Month Gold Membership



$29.95

Gears of War 4



$29.96

Dishonored 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition



$29.99

Halo Wars 2



$39.99

For Honor

Prey



$44.99

Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands



$49.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (6/10)

Stereo Headset



$59.99

Cars 3: Driven to Win (Avail. Tue.)



$64.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset



$249

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 w/ Free Wireless Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3 w/ Free Wireless Controller

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2 w/ Free Wireless Controller



PC



$19.99

Azio EXO1 Gaming Mouse

Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds



$19.99 (valid thru Sun.) ($39.99 - $20 MiR) (6/10)

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$24.99

Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad



$29.99

Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick



$39.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (6/10)

Creative Sound Blaster X Siege M04 Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mose

Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$59.99

Azio MGK1 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$79.95

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Chrome Lighting Headset



$79.99

Roccat Tyon Laser Gaming Mouse



$99.99

Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue

Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Red



$139.99

Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



Price Varies

8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver

Emio 6' Extension Controller Cable

Emio NES Edge Joystick

Emio NES The Edge Gamepad

Hyperkin 6' Extension Controller Cable

Hori NES Classic Deluxe Carrying Case

Nyko Extend Link

Nyko Miniboss AAA Wireless Controller

Old Skool 6' Extension Controller Cable

Old Skool Wired Controller



$10.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Nyko Miniboss Wireless Controller



$189 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (6/10) / $199

NVidia Shield Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass



$299

NVidia Shield Pro 500GB Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass



Blu-Ray



$1.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4 - $7.99

20 Millions Miles to Earth/It Came From Beneath the Sea

Are We There Yet?

Frankenstein: The Complete Mini-Series

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion

Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris

Gamera 4-Movie Collection: Volume 1

Gamera 4-Movie Collection: Volume 2

Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob: The Complete Series

Gridiron Gang

Hostel/Hostel Part II

Identity/Vacancy

The Messengers/Freedomland

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: America's National Parks: An Eagle's View

Old Gringo

The Replacement Killers/Truth or Consequences, N.M.

Spaced Invaders

Sun, Sand & Sweat 4-Movie Collection

The United States Military: A History of Heroes

Up From Slavery

Vertical Limit/Stealth



$5.99

47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)

Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition

Battleship (w/ UV)

The Breakfast Club (w/ UV)

Howard the Duck

Inglourious Basterds

Jaws (w/ UV)

Killer Elite (w/ UV)

King Kong Escapes

Life

The Lorax (Blu+DVD)

Midway

Oblivion (Blu+DVD)

Paul (w/ UV)

Ride Along (Blu+DVD)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Waterworld



$9.99

Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hop (Blu+DVD)

Minions (Blu+DVD)

Minions (Blu+DVD)

Transformers

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Age of Extinction



$12.99

The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)

Sing (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

Battleship (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



DVD



$4.99

Transformers

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Age of Extinction

