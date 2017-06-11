Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

Bestbuy: Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition - Xbox One ($40 GCU) $50

By DANIEL, Today, 05:43 AM

DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5322412

 

Bestbuy: Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition - Xbox One ($40 GCU) / $50


BoSoxFanMRC

Posted Today, 05:54 AM

If you bought the regular disc edition you can get $22 TIV @ BB to get the HW2 Ultimate Ed for ~$20 depending on your local tax. This is a way to get the Season Pass for $10 cheaper plus get the Original Halo Wars plus all DLC free (included).


DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:57 AM

worth it at this price? 


