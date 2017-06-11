Target Cartwheel Deals 6/11-6/17

Posted Today, 06:40 AM

The majority of the PlayStation 4 deals are continuing this week, and starting June 11th the Xbox One S is getting a permanent $50 price drop on all models and bundles to counter the $50 off that the Gold PS4 Slim received for Sony's current sale. When the Cartwheel app is updated at 3am PDT, I will update this post if any new deals pop up. Here are the current deals...

20% 500gb PS4 Slim Uncharted Bundle (Expires June 17th)



25% Off Ratchet and Clank PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off Little Big Planet 3 PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off Minecraft PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off Bloodborne PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off The Last of Us PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off The Order PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off Until Dawn PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off God of War 3 PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off MLB 16 PS4 (Expires June 17th)



25% Off PSVR Drive Club (Expires June 17th)



25% Off PSVR EVE Valkyrie (Expires June 17th)



25% Off PSVR Worlds (Expires June 17th)



25% Off PSVR RIGS (Expires June 17th)



25% Off PSVR Battlezone (Expires June 17th)