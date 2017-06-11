Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Pls delete

By kipz, Today, 08:31 AM

#1 kipz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   814 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

kipz

Posted Today, 08:31 AM

Nevermind, mods can delete this


Posted ImagePosted Image

#2 WolfmanASTN   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1288 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

WolfmanASTN

Posted Today, 10:26 AM

Yeah, no. This is return fraud and is not looked upon highly here

#3 Acd  

Acd

Posted Today, 10:32 AM

Yeah, no. This is return fraud and is not looked upon highly here

A lot of people do this here Destiny, Morrowind and Season pass games being exams.

#4 kipz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   814 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

kipz

Posted Today, 10:53 AM

Yeah, no. This is return fraud and is not looked upon highly here

It's  a trade in, not a return. 


Posted ImagePosted Image

#5 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2124 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 10:56 AM

It's a trade in, not a return.


A trade in of a product you have rendered nonfunctional.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy