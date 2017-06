Posted Today, 08:31 AM

Best Buy has Prey with the Steel book for $32. Amazon is offering $27.54 for a trade-in of the PC version. Since it's a PC game you should be able to just use the code on Steam and then send the box and DVD to Amazon.

I have previously done this with Fallout 4 but I'll say YMMV in-case they've somehow wised up to it

If it works out you should end up with the Steelbook and the key for the game for about $5 plus tax