CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Xbox Scorpio Preorder Thread

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 07:53 PM

#1 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

Welcome to the XBOX ONE X preorder thread!

 

This will be updated when more info comes out

 

Rumored price - $399-$499

 

If you are going to post leaks, mark it with a spoiler tag please.

 

------

 

PREORDER LINKS

 

Amazon Possible Preorder Linkhttps://www.amazon.c...91-6218e17927f2

 

Best Buy - TBA

 

Gamestop - TBA

 

Target - TBA

 

Walmart - TBA

 

-------

 

Trade In Promotions for Scorpio Preorders - TBA

 

Currently, Best Buy and Gamestop TIV starts at $75( older X1 ).

 

-------

 

This is Xbox One X

 

8SbP9i2.jpg

-------

 

C4uYdVvVMAMUlyH.jpg

 

Stream Links

 

IGN - https://www.youtube....h?v=IS9rnShRytc

Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/twitch

YouTube Gaming - https://gaming.youtube.com/e3


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#2 MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?
XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous but I sold it so I probably won't be on there anymore.
PSN ID: ijustw1n

I will always be your mom's new boyfriend.

#3 guyver2077  

guyver2077

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

Pumped.. Let's goo

1080i is for douchebags

#4 Nick51705  

Nick51705

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

I'm gonna preorder but man it's going to be hard to justify getting one. I'm excited to see their presentation though!

#5 Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Today, 07:56 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?


There's always a preorder thread with a console release. Happened with PS4, XONE, Switch.

ROH.png

komentra.png

#6 chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:57 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?

The deal part of the post will concern the trade-in deals and other promotions that come up.

Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

#7 Nick51705  

Nick51705

Posted Today, 07:58 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?


It's possible that this sells out quickly, which would make MSRP a deal like the Switch. Ferrari has done a good job updating OPs for similar posts so I appreciate the thread and think it's okay to have it in the "deals" forum. It can always be moved to the more appropriate one if it isn't selling out.

#8 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

What do we think Gamestop will offer for trading towards Scorpio? I'm guessing 150 for a One and 200 for a One S? I'm interested to get one, but I'm not sure I can justify it without a really good trade promo.

#9 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 08:02 PM

i couldnt care less about this if they dont show any games. not buying a new console for forza/halo/gears of war every year.


#10 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1339 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:03 PM

In for One...I mean in for Scorpio. :joystick: :xbox:


#11 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10735 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 08:03 PM

Probably gonna pre-order just in case, but 90% sure I'm gonna cancel or not get it. I already have an Xbox One that literally hasnt been turned on except by accident since like January or December


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#12 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

If the rumors are true and this thing is $499, I'm going to bet a preorder won't even be needed..  if true, I for one will wait for a black Friday bundle, but really hoping the rumor is false and they are just getting everyone thinking it's high for the shock $399 announce.


723268.png

#13 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 08:06 PM

Phil Spencer considered this a more premium console. Would not be shocked with $500.


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#14 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

By the way, a Gamestop rep told me she talked to someone at Microsoft who claimed multiple versions, priced 500 to 700. Just to add to the "rumored price."

If this is considered a leak, can you let me know how to add a spoiler tag? I'm not seeing the option on my phone....

#15 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1598 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 08:12 PM

There's rumors going around that there might be multiple SKU's starting at $499, still hoping for that $399 price point tho :pray:


#16 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

Nintendo needs to announce that SNES Classic so I can pay off my Scorpio  :-


anigif22d8b.gif

#17 plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 08:22 PM

By the way, a Gamestop rep told me she talked to someone at Microsoft who claimed multiple versions, priced 500 to 700. Just to add to the "rumored price."

If this is considered a leak, can you let me know how to add a spoiler tag? I'm not seeing the option on my phone....


>$700

At that point people, just build a PC. There's no way a $700 console will sell lol.
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#18 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 08:27 PM

>$700

At that point people, just build a PC. There's no way a $700 console will sell lol.


I hope you're right. Maybe 700 would be a bundle or something. All I know is that's what she said her "Microsoft Rep" told her. This was 2-3 weeks ago.

#19 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:42 PM

I hope you're right. Maybe 700 would be a bundle or something. All I know is that's what she said her "Microsoft Rep" told her. This was 2-3 weeks ago.

Probably an Elite controller and a bigger hard drive or solid state.


#20 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

Say hi to Phil for me CheapyD!

 


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#21 UsCoMmAnDeR  

UsCoMmAnDeR

Posted Today, 08:50 PM

Anything over $599 is suicide given the fact their exclusives have been meh.


UsCoMmAnDeR--.png

#22 elitewillie  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 08:52 PM

Anything over $599 is suicide given the fact their exclusives have been meh.

Anything over $399 is suicide. They have to compete with PS4 Pro which will probably drop to $350 and the switch at $300. Mind you us super gaming nerds are a minority.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#23 wolf96  

wolf96

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

I'm going to pre-order and keep my order because I mainly play on Xbox and have a TV to get the most out of this console. Hoping for $500 at the most anything less would be great. Anything more I'll most likely wait for it to drop. What I'd really like to see is customizable elite controllers


#24 AvengedBacklog  

AvengedBacklog

Posted Today, 08:55 PM

Expecting $500 but it would have to be one hell of a deal to get me to preorder at that price.  Especially since I have the Forza XB1.


Garrus_Lannister.png

#25 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 08:56 PM

OH Fuck I think Nibel just leaked the Scorpio design (twitter)


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#26 wolf96  

wolf96

Posted Today, 08:57 PM

The exclusive have indeed been meh, I'd love to see something outside of the Halo/Gears/Forza mold


#27 MushaOne  

MushaOne

Posted Today, 08:58 PM

OH Fuck I think Nibel just leaked the Scorpio design (twitter)

Ooo, they moved the disc drive down so its not as ugly. Nice.


#28 Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 09:06 PM

They're pulling a real fuckin Wii U with this name


#29 SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 09:10 PM

How will Soccer moms and grandparents know the difference between the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#30 Nick51705  

Nick51705

Posted Today, 09:10 PM

Smaller than the S wow.
