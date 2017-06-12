Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Watch Dogs 2 - Best Buy 24.99 (19.99 GCU)

By dontBlink86, Today, 03:18 AM

#1 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 03:18 AM

http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys

 

 

Didn't see this one posted anywhere or in the BB weekly thread, not sure if it was a random add in sale or how long it will last.  Delete if this was a duplicate I missed somewhere


#2 pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 03:20 AM

good price might have to pick it up the DL watchdogs 1 free in a few days then play both.


