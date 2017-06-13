Jump to content

Amazon Cash: Add $20 or More to Your Balance, Get $10 bonus

By dorkyden, Today, 02:33 AM

#1 dorkyden   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   790 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

dorkyden

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

from drehill from SD

 

link to promo https://www.amazon.c...d_i=14583169011

 

 

 

Amazon.com offers a $10 Amazon Credit when you add $20 or More to your Amazon Balance using Amazon Cash. Thanks drehill

Note, this is a limited time offer, one per Amazon customer account. Promotional credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) August, 31, 2017. Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com. For additional details about Amazon Cash, see the page here, the Amazon Cash FAQ and the Promotion Page for complete terms and conditions.


#2 JAgamer   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   170 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

JAgamer

Posted Today, 02:38 AM

What's the difference between this and Amazon gift cards? What's the point of Amazon Cash?


#3 dorkyden   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   790 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

dorkyden

Posted Today, 02:45 AM

honestly i cant think of a real difference. maybe some people see "amazon kindle" on gift cards and think they are for kindle only. and perhaps faster and direct since theres no activation delay or bad codes or typo issues. you know the money is in your balance before you even leave the store. 


#4 raven47172   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   17 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

raven47172

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

There is no major differences except how much money you can load into your account. Amazon cash allows you to load in odd amounts like $19.38 instead of the usual $5-$10 increments.


#5 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted Today, 03:01 AM

If I recall correctly, you cannot (or perhaps you can -- so please, correct me if I am mistaken) use a GameStop gift card to buy an Amazon gift card but I wonder if that is the case for adding funds to your Amazon account via Amazon Cash at GameStop?


#6 dorkyden   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   790 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

dorkyden

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

If I recall correctly, you cannot (or perhaps you can -- so please, correct me if I am mistaken) use a GameStop gift card to buy an Amazon gift card but I wonder if that is the case for adding funds to your Amazon account via Amazon Cash at GameStop?

they allowed it for a few days but then they killed it. you can only pay by cash now (or debit/cc too?)


